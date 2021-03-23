Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Amanda Baker ("All My Children" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Black Lightning" on The CW, and reuniting with Emmy winner Jacob Young. "My favorite part of this experience was when I showed up on set for my second episode and I saw that they had built my character her own news set with a huge desk, TV monitors, the works. I was so excited to see that Rebecca Larsen was really legit," she said. She noted that thus far, 2021 has been "great" for her. "So far this year has been great! I have nothing to complain about and everything to be thankful for. My daughter turned two at the end of July and I’ve been able to work some so I am super grateful for those opportunities. I do see a silver lining, in fact, I believe it’s happening right now," she said. Baker was excited to reunite with Jacob Young for a new project, Prepare for Launch. "It feels great," she exclaimed. "It was so good seeing him again after so many years and we really just picked back up where we left off. It was always super easy acting with Jacob and this experience was no different. We were playing different characters, obviously, but I was still playing his wife so it was familiar to us." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Opportunity Knocks." Baker concluded about Black Lightning, "This is the last season of Black Lightning and I have had a wonderful time playing Rebecca Larsen over these last two seasons. Even though the show is ending they are going to be doing a spin-off called, 'Painkiller.' You never know when Rebecca may show up again." "I remember getting the call from my agent and I was just thrilled," she exclaimed about Black Lightning. "I knew it would be fun to be a part of a show that was all about superheroes. Always exciting things happening and news to report.""My favorite part of this experience was when I showed up on set for my second episode and I saw that they had built my character her own news set with a huge desk, TV monitors, the works. I was so excited to see that Rebecca Larsen was really legit," she said.She noted that thus far, 2021 has been "great" for her. "So far this year has been great! I have nothing to complain about and everything to be thankful for. My daughter turned two at the end of July and I’ve been able to work some so I am super grateful for those opportunities. I do see a silver lining, in fact, I believe it’s happening right now," she said.Baker was excited to reunite with Jacob Young for a new project, Prepare for Launch. "It feels great," she exclaimed. "It was so good seeing him again after so many years and we really just picked back up where we left off. It was always super easy acting with Jacob and this experience was no different. We were playing different characters, obviously, but I was still playing his wife so it was familiar to us."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Opportunity Knocks."Baker concluded about Black Lightning, "This is the last season of Black Lightning and I have had a wonderful time playing Rebecca Larsen over these last two seasons. Even though the show is ending they are going to be doing a spin-off called, 'Painkiller.' You never know when Rebecca may show up again." More about Amanda Baker, black lightning, Cw, Actress, Jacob Young Amanda Baker black lightning Cw Actress Jacob Young