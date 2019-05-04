By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment On May 3, it was a great night for the digital drama series "After Forever," which won four Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Aside from acting in After Forever, Spirtas served as co-creator and co-writer along with Michael Slade, and they both took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series." Mitchell Anderson was nominated for the Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for playing Jason Addams, while Cady Huffman was nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for her role as Lisa; moreover, veteran actress Anita Gillette was nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for playing Frannie. In addition, After Forever is nominated for the coveted Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series," and that category will be revealed on Sunday, May 5. To learn more about After Forever, check out its Kevin Spirtas won the Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for his portrayal of Brian Stone on After Forever on Amazon Prime. The drama is a story about loss, love, healing and new beginnings.Aside from acting in After Forever, Spirtas served as co-creator and co-writer along with Michael Slade, and they both took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series." Erin Cherry also won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for her role as Brenda in the series. Director Jennifer Pepperman won for "Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series."Mitchell Anderson was nominated for the Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for playing Jason Addams, while Cady Huffman was nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for her role as Lisa; moreover, veteran actress Anita Gillette was nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for playing Frannie.In addition, After Forever is nominated for the coveted Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series," and that category will be revealed on Sunday, May 5.To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about After Forever, Emmy awards, creative arts After Forever Emmy awards creative arts