Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Adrian Martinez chatted with Digital Journal about working on ABC's new crime drama series "Stumptown," "Lady and the Tramp" on Disney+ and his upcoming film "iGilbert." Martinez stars as the dog catcher Elliot in the upcoming CGI and live-action reimagining of Disney's Lady and the Tramp, which was released on November 12, 2019, on the brand new streaming service Disney+. "That was a lot of fun," he admitted. "It is popular and it is trending. I was running around chasing dogs in Savannah, Georgia, for three months in the summer last year wearing a corduroy suit. I thought I was going to die but I'm glad I made it," he said with a laugh. "Lady and the Tramp is the perfect family movie, especially with all of these holidays coming up," he said. "This is the type of movie you put on your big screen and watch it after dinner and really enjoy it. It's a classic love story and we need it in today's world. It is really good down the line." He stars in the lead role in the upcoming film iGilbert, which he also wrote and directed. "iGilbert is my baby," he said. "Dascha Polanco from Orange is the New Black is in it, and it's really good. I just submitted it to festivals and I am excited about the movie. I hope people respond to it," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "For the actor, it doesn't really make a difference. My job is the same thing: trying to provide 3-dimensional characters to an audience to be moved by the story. The actor's approach doesn't change. What has changed is where people see their content. Nothing stays the same. I am open to it." Regarding the impact of streaming services on the entertainment business, he said, "I think it is all going to work itself out. The audience is going to want them packaged together at a reasonable price, otherwise, they will say 'forget it.' I feel that is going to come soon. They don't want to lose their audience." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "persevere." "Show up every single day and make sure that you keep going despite all the people that say 'no.' There are thousands that say 'no.' Give it 10 years. You need to put in the time. That's the answer," he explained. Martinez listed Robert DeNiro and Anthony Hopkins as his dream acting partners. To learn more about actor Adrian Martinez, check out his In the crime drama series, Stumptown, Martinez stars alongside Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy, which airs on Wednesday Nights. "It's going great. I couldn't be happier. The show is doing well and we got picked up for a full season and I am very excited," he said. "Keep watching Stumptown since it's going to get crazy. "Show up every single day and make sure that you keep going despite all the people that say 'no.' There are thousands that say 'no.' Give it 10 years. You need to put in the time. That's the answer," he explained.Martinez listed Robert DeNiro and Anthony Hopkins as his dream acting partners.To learn more about actor Adrian Martinez, check out his official website and his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter