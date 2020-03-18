Email
article imageAdam Lambert to release highly-anticipated 'Velvet' music video

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert announced that he will be releasing his highly-anticipated music video for "Velvet" tomorrow.
Lambert made the official announcement on his Twitter page. The video for "Velvet" will premiere at 9 p.m. PST. It is the title track of his forthcoming studio album, which is slated for release on March 20.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Lambert sent a message of hope to his fans and followers (affectionately known as "Glamberts') during the Coronavirus outbreak.
Velvet by Adam Lambert is available for pre-order on Apple Music. It also features "Roses," his collaboration with Nile Rodgers.
To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Instagram.
