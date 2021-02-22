Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Adain Bradley ("The Bold and The Beautiful" and "Riverdale" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new horror film "Wrong Turn," and he recalled his experience in "The Bold and The Beautiful" and "Riverdale." 'Wrong Turn' This movie is a reimagining of the American horror series which places the story in a contemporary setting with a diverse cast. It will be released on February 23 via Saban Films, and it will be available On-Demand, digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. Wrong Turn was directed by Mike P. Nelson and written by Alan B. McElroy. "I was one of the last to join the Wrong Turn cast," he said. "It was a quick whirlwind for me. I don't think I knew what the fandom would be for the franchise until the trailer was released. I like seeing the level of excitement and it is coming out soon. I am excited about it." He plays Darius in the horror movie. "Darius is super-relatable in a lot of ways and I think that anybody can understand him," he admitted. "I hope viewers and fans go and see Wrong Turn," he said. "If you are a fan of the original films, I think it will be really interesting how Mike and Alan reimaged the stories. If you haven't seen any of these movies before, that's okay, because this reboot is more cerebral and it makes you think." 'The Bold and The Beautiful' He shared that he enjoyed being a part of The Bold and The Beautiful, which is the most popular soap opera in the world, where he played Xander Avant. "I had a super fun time," he said. "I got on that show when I was a bit younger, and it was my first real home. I really enjoyed my time there. I loved everybody involved there, I loved the creators, and I loved Brad Bell It's a really great show and I would recommend it to any up-and-coming actors." 'Riverdale' Equally fun for him was playing Trev Brown in the TV series Riverdale. "That was my first gig. I think I was 18 when I got that," he said. "I was there at the beginning when nobody knew what it was going to be." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "If you can't imagine yourself doing anything else, then go into acting, since then you know that it's for you." He noted that he has been doing well during the quarantine and that he has no complaints about it. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "To do bigger and better things." "I feel like I am coming into my own in this town and this career," he said. "I think the next year or so is going to be an even better and better one." Bradley listed Oscar winner Denzel Washington as his dream acting partner in the entertainment business. "I would love to do just one scene with him," he said. "I hope my career someday looks remotely like his. Denzel is the best." Denzel is the best."He defined the word success as "balance" in life.To learn more about actor Adain Bradley, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter