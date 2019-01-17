By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Henderson - Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis on "General Hospital") will host fan events in Nevada on February 9 and 10, 2019. To learn more about Grahn's upcoming fan events in Nevada this February, check out her Grahn has played attorney Alexis Davis on the show since 1996. Throughout her respected career in the entertainment industry, which spans over three decades, Grahn has earned two Daytime Emmy Awards. Her first Emmy win was for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" in 1989 in the daytime drama Santa Barbara, in a tie with Debbi Morgan for All My Children; moreover, Grahn won the "Outstanding Supporting Actress" Daytime Emmy award again in 2012, this time for her portrayal of Alexis Davis on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. In April of 2018, Grahn was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her work on General Hospital. For more information on Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn and her latest endeavors, follow her on These two fan events will take place in the penthouse suite at the Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nevada, which is the second-largest city in the state after Las Vegas. There will be food, drinks (nonalcoholic and alcoholic), as well as a question and answer session, and opportunities for photos and autographs with the veteran soap actress.To learn more about Grahn's upcoming fan events in Nevada this February, check out her official website Grahn has played attorney Alexis Davis on the show since 1996. Throughout her respected career in the entertainment industry, which spans over three decades, Grahn has earned two Daytime Emmy Awards.Her first Emmy win was for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" in 1989 in the daytime drama Santa Barbara, in a tie with Debbi Morgan for All My Children; moreover, Grahn won the "Outstanding Supporting Actress" Daytime Emmy award again in 2012, this time for her portrayal of Alexis Davis on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.In April of 2018, Grahn was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her work on General Hospital.For more information on Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn and her latest endeavors, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram More about Nancy Lee Grahn, Actress, General hospital, Fan, Events Nancy Lee Grahn Actress General hospital Fan Events Nevada