Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Grayson Low chatted with Digital Journal about his starring role as Brandon in the thriller "Dead Love." He also spoke about the digital transformation of the entertainment business. "This was my first feature film," he said, about Dead Love, which was directed by Colin Floom and Greg Nemer. "That was really exciting for me, as an actor. It was a dream come true to be cast as a lead in the film. This was special, and the cast was like a big family, making this movie together." Low revealed that he did his own singing in the film, and the song that he performed was his own original song. "That was a song that I wrote, actually," he admitted. He had nothing but the greatest words about working with veteran actress Kate Linder, who is known for her acting work on The Young and The Restless. In Dead Love, Linder plays Katarina. "Kate was wonderful," he said. "Kate was so warm and kind to everyone. She is such a professional. She has been doing it for so long." Regarding his future plans, Low said, "I am auditioning in the Los Angeles area and I am doing a lot of theater lately to sharpen up my skills. I am also doing short films." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, especially with streaming services taking over, Low said, "I think technology is great. There has never been a better time for accessibility of media. It is great for smaller movies like this since it allows them to reach a bigger audience. Technology leads to a lot more opportunities. I love it." The actor concluded, "It was an honor to work on Dead Love, and I am glad that people enjoyed it. It was an honor to work with Kate Linder, and it was a great experience for me." Read More: Dead Love earned a glowing review from Digital Journal