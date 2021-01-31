Actor and model BJ Gruber announces new poetry book 'Thirst Trap'

Email
article imageActor and model BJ Gruber announces new poetry book 'Thirst Trap'

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor, model, and fitness enthusiast BJ Gruber has announced his new poetry book "Thirst Trap." Digital Journal has the scoop.
In a post on his social media pages, he shared that he wrote the poetry book Thirst Trap, which was illustrated by Robb Sherman, and the photography is by Aaron Schoonover and Allan Robert Photography.
Gruber explained that Thirst Trap is about "the depths that don't trend" and he added that it is available in hard copy, digital, and audio formats. He also voices the audiobook.
In addition, a portion of the proceeds (20 percent) will go towards such charitable nonprofit organizations as The Trevor Project and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
To learn more about actor, model, and fitness enthusiast BJ Gruber and his poetry book Thirst Trap, follow him on Instagram and check out his official homepage.
BJ Gruber (@bjgruber)

