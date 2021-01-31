Actor and model BJ Gruber announces new poetry book 'Thirst Trap'

In a post on his social media pages, he shared that he wrote the poetry book Thirst Trap
, which was illustrated by Robb Sherman
, and the photography is by Aaron Schoonover
and Allan Robert Photography
.
Gruber explained that Thirst Trap
is about "the depths that don't trend" and he added that it is available in hard copy, digital, and audio formats. He also voices the audiobook.
In addition, a portion of the proceeds (20 percent) will go towards such charitable nonprofit organizations as The Trevor Project
and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund
.
To learn more about actor, model, and fitness enthusiast BJ Gruber and his poetry book Thirst Trap
, follow him on Instagram
and check out his official homepage
.
Instagram