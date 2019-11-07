Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Entertainment Actress Beverley Mitchell (known for playing Lucy Camden in "7th Heaven") chatted with Digital Journal about "Rock N' Roll Christmas," which premieres on Sunday, November 10 on UPtv at 7 p.m. EST. In Rock N' Roll Christmas, she stars opposite Catherine Mary Stewart, David Pinard, and Michael Dickson. The movie deals with an estranged mother/daughter country music duo that reunites after a decade apart. They release a Christmas single after a video of them goes viral. They will need a lot of forgiveness and a little Christmas magic to write a song that perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas and reunites their family. "It's always exciting when you find a project that just feels right and that's why I was so excited about Rock N' Roll Christmas," she said. On being an actress in this digital age, Mitchell said, "I am so thrilled to be able to do what I love. I am so grateful. I have been acting since I was four years old. It is such a blessing." Each day, Mitchell is motivated primarily by her family. "I work really hard so I can spend as much time with my husband and my children," she said. On balancing family life with an acting career, she said with a sweet laugh, "I don't know. I am tired. Like all parents, I make it work. Everyone is different and everyone has a different method." When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, she said, "With every film and every project that I've done, I've always learned something and there is always a big takeaway. There are always lessons learned and relationships that are made. I feel like I am a student of film. I love to just sit, watch, pay attention, learn and help. I've been in the business for 34 years and I still love it. I love everything about the business." On the title of the current chapter of her life, Mitchell said, "Living the Dream." "I am in such a good place. I am so trusting of what my future holds," she said. Mitchell listed her former 7th Heaven co-star Jessica Biel as the actress that she would love to someday work with again. "I selfishly love her and I would be thrilled to be able to spend more time with her," she said. She defined the word success as "having confidence in who you are." "Sucess has nothing to do with dollar signs, accolades, awards or a resume. Success is when you have confidence in who you are," she underscored. To learn more about the holiday film Rock N' Roll Christmas, check out the On her experience on Rock N' Roll Christmas, she said, "That was so fun. Obviously, I love Christmas so any holiday movie is super fun. I love that the movie wasn't based on a romance. It was more focused on a broken mother and daughter relationship, and finding each other again. I loved the family-centered film. It was a great experience all around."In Rock N' Roll Christmas, she stars opposite Catherine Mary Stewart, David Pinard, and Michael Dickson. The movie deals with an estranged mother/daughter country music duo that reunites after a decade apart. They release a Christmas single after a video of them goes viral. They will need a lot of forgiveness and a little Christmas magic to write a song that perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas and reunites their family. "It's always exciting when you find a project that just feels right and that's why I was so excited about Rock N' Roll Christmas," she said.On being an actress in this digital age, Mitchell said, "I am so thrilled to be able to do what I love. I am so grateful. I have been acting since I was four years old. It is such a blessing."Each day, Mitchell is motivated primarily by her family. "I work really hard so I can spend as much time with my husband and my children," she said.On balancing family life with an acting career, she said with a sweet laugh, "I don't know. I am tired. Like all parents, I make it work. Everyone is different and everyone has a different method."When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, she said, "With every film and every project that I've done, I've always learned something and there is always a big takeaway. There are always lessons learned and relationships that are made. I feel like I am a student of film. I love to just sit, watch, pay attention, learn and help. I've been in the business for 34 years and I still love it. I love everything about the business."On the title of the current chapter of her life, Mitchell said, "Living the Dream." "I am in such a good place. I am so trusting of what my future holds," she said.Mitchell listed her former 7th Heaven co-star Jessica Biel as the actress that she would love to someday work with again. "I selfishly love her and I would be thrilled to be able to spend more time with her," she said.She defined the word success as "having confidence in who you are." "Sucess has nothing to do with dollar signs, accolades, awards or a resume. Success is when you have confidence in who you are," she underscored.To learn more about the holiday film Rock N' Roll Christmas, check out the UPtv website . "I want my fans to know that it's a cute and great movie. Hopefully, it will become their holiday favorite. It's a great family movie that they can sit and watch together, and it can get them in the holiday spirit," she said. More about Beverley Mitchell, Rock N' Roll Christmas, 7th heaven, Actress, uptv Beverley Mitchell Rock N Roll Christma... 7th heaven Actress uptv