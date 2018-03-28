Walmart moves 'hyper-sexualized' Cosmopolitan from checkout lines

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business On Tuesday, U.S. retail giant Walmart partnered with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) to announce it is removing Cosmopolitan from its checkout lines - moving the magazine to the magazine and books section of its stores. "That's over 5,000 stores where families and individuals will no longer be automatically exposed to Cosmo's hypersexualized and degrading article titles that regularly promote pornography, sexting, BDSM, group sex, anal sex, and more, all while marketing toward young teens with Disney star cover models," said the statement. The NCOSE has been in "collaborative dialogue" with Walmart for months, according to reporting by Cosmopolitan on Twitter Cosmopolitan, which has a print and online reach numbering in the tens of millions, has not responded to the announcement. Originally founded in the late 19th century, the magazine underwent a renaissance in the 1960s when it became known for pushing the envelope for sexual content, fashion and entertainment gossip. Cosmo's reputation has grown worldwide, with dozens of international editions, that Cosmopolitan says cater to the "fun, fearless female." However, while NCOSE is celebrating the Walmart move as a victory for the #MeToo movement, it has raised quite a number of issues, on both sides of the store aisle. Has Walmart created a double standard? A few minutes viewing the latest tweets on One of the biggest issues is Walmart's apparent positioning of the change with the #MeToo movement. The NCOSE embraces a mission to defend human dignity and to oppose sexual exploitation, like sex trafficking, child sexual abuse, prostitution, and health problems related to sexual behaviors. Cosmopolitan on Twitter Kirsten King, who has written for Cosmopolitan on women's issues, and freelance feminist writer Suzannah Weiss, both disagree with the characterization of the move as part of the #MeToo conversation. Weiss told the BBC it seemed as if "the language of feminism and #MeToo was being co-opted in this particular argument." "You can't conflate sex with sexism and say everything related to sexuality is morally wrong," she said. "I sort of agree with them that Cosmopolitan can be problematic. But I don't know if they're the worst offender. They have some valid points but I don't really buy that it's corrupting people in the way they're saying." Kristin King, on the other hand, calls Walmart's coupling its decision in with #MeToo as "a stretch." King believes the move is creating "another double standard for women," pointing out that magazines such as Men's Fitness weren't getting the same treatment. Cosmopolitan on Twitter "When women talk about sex, people tend to get incredibly uncomfortable. I don't think it's Selena Gomez in a crop top that is making people uncomfortable here," she says. "Saying it's inappropriate for children to see women's bodies teaches children that women's bodies are inappropriate." Experts say that All in all, if nothing else, Walmart has created a discussion that goes beyond magazines featuring scantily-clad men and women with headlines that read, "How to have an Orgasm, " or "Have the Best Sex Ever." In a joint statement from the NCOSE and Walmart, the company explains it's "using its platform to take a stand against sexual exploitation, by instituting a broad sweep of all Walmart stores, removing Cosmopolitan Magazine from each and every checkout aisle. This unprecedented effort will impact more than 5,000 stores across our nation."The NCOSE has been in "collaborative dialogue" with Walmart for months, according to reporting by the BBC. And the NCOSE doesn't mention the relevant articles and stories of national and international interest that can be found in the magazine.All in all, if nothing else, Walmart has created a discussion that goes beyond magazines featuring scantily-clad men and women with headlines that read, "How to have an Orgasm, " or "Have the Best Sex Ever." One particular tweet points out that while Cosmo has been relegated to the magazine aisle, "women being sexual isn't the problem. It's people who think women being sexual is an invitation to unwanted sexual advances that are the problem."