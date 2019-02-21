By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Tilray Inc. stock was up 4.5 percent after the company announced a $317 million cash-and-stock deal for Manitoba Harvest, a company that claims to be the world’s biggest hemp food maker. "Tilray's acquisition of Manitoba Harvest is a milestone for the cannabis industry," Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy said in a statement. "It builds on the strategic partnerships we have formed with consumer brand industry leaders and demonstrates our track record of disrupting the global pharmaceutical, alcohol, CPG (consumer packaged goods) and functional food and beverage categories." “We are excited about being an important part of the growth strategy for Tilray,” said Bill Chiasson, Manitoba Harvest CEO. “By leveraging our combined strengths and capabilities, we will be able to accelerate our mission of transforming consumer health through the power of hemp.” Tilray is acquiring a Manitoba hemp-food manufacturer, tapping into its extensive U.S. distribution network and an upcoming line of CBD products lBe4jSmSom — Bloomberg (@business) February 20, 2019 Manitoba Harvest and Tilray Winnipeg-based One of Manitoba Harvest's very first products was Hemp oil, a raw, cold-pressed, vegan-friendly oil that contains omegas without any additives or coloring. However, it is the shelled hemp seeds that are at the heart of all the company's foods. Tilray is a Canadian pharmaceutical and cannabis company, incorporated in the United States with primary operations headquartered in Nanaimo, British Columbia. Tilray also has operations in Australia & New Zealand, Germany, Portugal, and Latin America. Tilray also made a bit of history by becoming the f Marijuana company Tilray to buy hemp food-maker Manitoba Harvest for $317 mln MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) February 20, 2019 Hitting the CBD "brick wall" in U.S. Tilray expects to launch CBD-infused products in the U.S. this summer. But the legal status of CBD products is still unclear. As long as CBD-infused products are derived from hemp, it’s legal to buy them over the counter. While hemp was legalized under the Trump administration's Farm Bill, it still remains under the supervision of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 