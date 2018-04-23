By By Karen Graham 33 mins ago in Business Tesla's news on the state of its electric vehicle fleet and energy products was released on Earth Day - focusing on the electric miles driven and the millions of tons of CO2 emissions saved from entering the atmosphere. Tesla usually likes to compare its total mileage data to how many trips to the moon and back its electric vehicles make during a given period of time, but this year, its 7.2 billion miles figure equaled 5,390,117 trips from Bag End to Mt. Doom. If anything, this does make the numbers more interesting. Tesla Tesla also claims that between their electric car fleet and its energy products, they have saved 7.4 million tons of CO2 from being released into our atmosphere, and this is an impressive number. Tesla CTO JB Straubel compared the Roadster fleet with the Model S/X fleet to miles added in 2016, and now, a similar situation is happening with the Model 3 launch, and Straubel thinks the Model 3 will surpass the Model S/X in terms of global mileage, as Tesla ramps up production on its Model 3 after a rocky start. Sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. With all this talk about millions of electric miles traveled, how many EVs does it equal? According to a January report by The all-electric 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. was the second best selling EV in the US, behind the Tesla Model S. General Motors Does Tesla have a secret weapon? CleanTechnica published a Tesla story on Sunday, talking about the company's “secret weapon,” a set of ideas proven effective by research. Or, as the writer of the article calls it - culture." Hope, a culture of hard work and long hours, taking risks, collaboration, and constructive criticism are all part of this secret weapon that apparently keeps employees coming to work every morning. Added to all this is Elon Musk's distaste for advertising. He has many times made the pithy remark that advertising is essentially lying. Accordingly, Tesla refuses to advertise. The writer concludes: "I am not some person who thinks Tesla can do no wrong. Tesla makes numerous mistakes. Why, then, does Tesla continue to survive when it makes more mistakes than most? It takes more risks and thinks outside the box more. Thus, Tesla innovates more." Tesla Factory, Fremont, California Maurizio Pesce from Milan, Italia The bottom line? It is interesting that both the above articles came out on Sunday and Monday. Tesla has had a Added to the worries for Tesla, on March 27, Moody's investors downgraded Tesla’s corporate family rating to B3, six levels into junk, and said its outlook on the company is negative. According to Tesla Chairman and CEO Elon Musk unveils the new electric "Semi" Truck on November 16, 2017 in Hawthorne, California Veronique DUPONT, AFP Tesla has enough problems on its plate, but let's add this latest bit of news - The Better Business Bureau has given the company BBB received 65 official complaints about Tesla, but only 23 were resolved satisfactorily. Complaints ranged from warranty issues to customer-perceived defective floor mats. However, Tesla appeared to be dismissive of the complaints, with a Tesla spokesman releasing a statement that read: "Tesla has the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the entire auto industry, and it's not even close." 