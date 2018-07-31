By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Palo Alto - It should not come as a surprise to anyone, but Tesla is getting serious about where in Europe it will put Gigafactory #4, according to the Wall Street Journal on Monday. And while the talks are in the early stages, nothing could come of them. And according to a Dutch government official, Tesla has also talked about the option of building the plant in the Netherlands, but the official declined to say if the option is still being considered. "We have done everything possible to assure that Rhineland Palatinate is in the competition for the plant,” he said. Germany is high on the list To look at the broader picture, Tesla's "Perhaps on the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries," Musk had said here on Twitter, responding to a public tweet. Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company fell 2 percent at $291.43 on Monday in morning trading. However, as of 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, they had rebounded at $296.89, according to NASDAQ. According to the Wall Street Journal, the information is based on anonymous sources: "Tesla has been in preliminary discussions with two German states vying to host a so-called Gigafactory in Europe to build electric cars and their batteries under one roof, officials involved in the talks said."And while the talks are in the early stages, nothing could come of them. And according to a Dutch government official, Tesla has also talked about the option of building the plant in the Netherlands, but the official declined to say if the option is still being considered. Earlier this month, Tesla formally announced it would be constructing Gigafactory #3 in Shanghai., China. When completed, the China factory is expected to produce 500,000 electric vehicles per year.While the news of the fourth Tesla Gigafactory may be firming up, there is still a cloud hanging over the electric car company, primarily because of this year's poor earnings statements. To be sure, Tesla will have to raise some capital for all its coming projects.Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company fell 2 percent at $291.43 on Monday in morning trading. However, as of 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, they had rebounded at $296.89, according to NASDAQ.