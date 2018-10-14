The most likely startup to succeed are those which are in the technology space and which can attract sizable investment. Investors tend to back those startups which are 'disruptors', entering into established territories occupied by big firms. Digital Journal recently presented an overview of the behavioral economics of investors in relation to startups (see: "Motivational factors for investors in startups revealed
").
The sheer number of startups launched globally is staggering, with 100 million businesses are launched annually, according to City A.M
. Howerver, 99 per cent of tech start-ups that launched in a given month will fold within a year because their products are clever but “utterly pointless” according to Mat Shore, the founder of global training and innovation firm, Outside In (as reported by BM Magazine
).
It is challenging to assess which startups will succeed. To offer some guidance as to the potential, Startup Ranking
has presented the hottest startups for this week. Ten of the most interesting are outlined.
VeriFact
is a decentralised fact checker which uses blockchain to reward contributors for tracking the credibility of news websites.
Predicoin
is a hub for finding cryptocurrency data and offering advanced sentiment analysis. The services is a cryptocurrency data tracking dashboard.
Albacross - Personalised display advertising
Albacross
is a free lead generation tool that helps users to identify what companies have visited your website and collect them inside the tool as leads.
ShipRocket
This is an eCommerce logistics
and shipping software solutions based in India.
Taxomate
automatically fetches and processes Amazon settlements, generates journals for each settlement and posts them to QuickBooks Online, automatically.
Nolt
Nolt is a platform
that enables users to collect crowdsourced feedback from customers, employees, friends or any group that can provide the feedback required.
Petsnflats
is an online community for pet-loving travelers. Pet owners can post when they are away from home. Guests visiting the city that the pet owner lives in can then stay at the pet owner's place and take care of the pet(s).
NotaryNow
This startup provides
Notary Public and Notary Signing Services (a public officer constituted by law to serve the public in non-contentious matters) in traditional, electronic, and online platforms.
Cryptohire.ch
This startup's goal
is to help with hiring the best talent and finding the most attractive positions in the Swiss Crypto Space. The aim is to provide a comprehensive job site related to all things crypto, blockchain, and smart contracts in Switzerland.
Boxjourney
is an online food packaging store, covering the design, manufacturing and marketing food and bakery packaging via e-shop.