By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business Austin - South by Southwest (SXSW) has been going on annually since 1987, and at the same time, has grown to become an interactive 10-day event featuring everything from music to conferences and film. This year, for the first time, cannabis is a major theme. The show's 🎶I love rock n' roll.🎶 joanjett at SXSW 2019. Dive into more highlights: WkYUWEEXqS — SXSW (@sxsw) March 13, 2019 There are a number of Cannabis is the fastest growing industry in the United States and has the highest percentage of female executives, compared to all other industries. CBD is in the news and there will be a Cannabusiness panel discussion on CBD’s current regulatory status, as well as what’s next for this popular cannabis derivative. This meeting is being held on Thursday from 5-6 p.n. The cannabis delivery service, eaze, came out with some stats recently saying Women and Baby Boomers are Embracing Cannabis. This is the entire basis of my startup ellementawoman. We KNOW this. SXSW GYYBKUfsHO — Aliza Sherman (@alizasherman) March 13, 2019 Fun and Gamers and health at SXSW For those visitors who have worked up a thirst, guests will be This event is CBD brand Medterra's way of introducing the public to ways that CBD can be woven into an everyday lifestyle. "There is still a lot of confusion about CBD. People ask all the time, ‘Is this legal,’ Will this get me high,’ ‘Can I use this every day,’ so we see this as an educational opportunity,” said Medterra CBD CEO Jay Hartenbach. Two nights ago, at @sxsw, we came together with 2,000 people to use our voices, meditate and hear incredible performances from musicians we admire deeply. Thank you to our partner @michelobultra for working alongside us to create this unique and thoughtful experience. The Big Quiet Many cannabis companies have chosen to go the wellness route and this year's Wellness Expo is featuring 171 brands. We guess this fits under the wellness category, but even Select CBD can be incorporated into your busy lifestyle with ease. Select CBD "If people take a moment at a festival not typically known for taking a breath, have fun and learn about Pure Gold in the process, then we've done our job," said Ronnie Yoked, Michelob's experiential director. Even pets are included in the Cannabusiness event. 