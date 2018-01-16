By By Tim Sandle 12 hours ago in Business The sports site Sportco has developed a schema to reward its regular readers. A Blockchain-based algorithm will measure the involvement and influence of individual readers upon the other readers and issue rewards. Sportco is a brand that includes sports websites containing news, blogs, opinions, statistical analysis, videos, pictures and sports apps, designed to generate questions, polls and games.. Sportco will begin rewarding its members for activities like content sharing, content creation, plus taking part in contests and tournaments. Rewards will also be given for activities that help to increase the community size and profile through clicking likes, sharing content, inviting others to participate and so on. In other words the system will measure and reward members of the basis of their involvement and the exposure they create, in relation to each action they perform. Commenting on the new initiative, Anuj Sharma, He adds: "The media is in the midst of evolution. First, we saw the differentiation of niche tools and now the trend is information consumption from the social feeds. While platforms such as Buzzfeed and Medium have realized this, the next evolutionary stage is rewarding end users who contribute to the users' community with content, engagement, and response". Sportco will issues All activities undertaken by an end user on the platform will be measured through the use of a ranking system. The system will rate the action performed and reward users accordingly and autonomously. The types of parameters that affect the level of rewards are: the number of social connections a user has; the size of the exposure created; an analysis of positive and negative discourse; the urgency of the activity performed by a user on the site; and, the popularity of the content created, as assessed by the algorithm. The token will be funded through transactions with the existing and new advertisers on the site. Some of the advertisers will prove the rewards, such as game tickets, sports accessories and similar benefits. The aim with the Sportco announcement is to alter the way sports fans influence the way sports media is presented. Behind the development is Blockchain technology . The technology is capable of managing millions of calculations and variables occurring the same time.Sportco is a brand that includes sports websites containing news, blogs, opinions, statistical analysis, videos, pictures and sports apps, designed to generate questions, polls and games..Sportco will begin rewarding its members for activities like content sharing, content creation, plus taking part in contests and tournaments. Rewards will also be given for activities that help to increase the community size and profile through clicking likes, sharing content, inviting others to participate and so on. In other words the system will measure and reward members of the basis of their involvement and the exposure they create, in relation to each action they perform.Commenting on the new initiative, Anuj Sharma, the editor of Sportco said : "We think that the future is based on partnerships between publications and their audiences. Readers should have a significant place in the reward mechanism as they are the cause that drives sponsors to advertise in any media.”He adds: "The media is in the midst of evolution. First, we saw the differentiation of niche tools and now the trend is information consumption from the social feeds. While platforms such as Buzzfeed and Medium have realized this, the next evolutionary stage is rewarding end users who contribute to the users' community with content, engagement, and response".Sportco will issues rewards through a token which can be redeemed for products that will appeal to sports fans. The philosophy is based on a scheme whereby both the end user and the media share the same interest given the value of the token is should through new users joining the site.All activities undertaken by an end user on the platform will be measured through the use of a ranking system. The system will rate the action performed and reward users accordingly and autonomously. The types of parameters that affect the level of rewards are: the number of social connections a user has; the size of the exposure created; an analysis of positive and negative discourse; the urgency of the activity performed by a user on the site; and, the popularity of the content created, as assessed by the algorithm.The token will be funded through transactions with the existing and new advertisers on the site. Some of the advertisers will prove the rewards, such as game tickets, sports accessories and similar benefits. More about Sports, blockchain technology, blockchain, Tokens, Currency More news from Sports blockchain technolog... blockchain Tokens Currency Sportco