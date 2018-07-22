Email
article imageScooter startup offers discounts to people with low incomes


By Lisa Cumming     1 hour ago in Business
Scooter startup Bird announced Thursday that they're waiving the base fee per ride for those who are enrolled in or eligible for a state or federal assistance program.
Citing US Bureau of Labor statistics that found the average household spends $9,000 on transportation every year, Bird announced on their website that they'd be waiving the $1 base fee per ride, meaning that eligible riders will be able to ride for 15 cents per minute. This new program is called "OneBird."
“Everyone should have access to transportation that is accessible, affordable, and environmentally-friendly," said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird, in the company press release.
Eligible programs include, but aren't limited to, "CalFresh, Medicaid, SNAP, or a discounted utility bill."
According to TechCrunch, the program is available in every market that Bird operates in.
This new effort is likened to a similar program run by Lime, another scooter startup, called the "Lime Community Impact."
