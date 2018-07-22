Citing US Bureau of Labor statistics
that found the average household spends $9,000 on transportation every year, Bird announced on their website
that they'd be waiving the $1 base fee per ride, meaning that eligible riders will be able to ride for 15 cents per minute. This new program is called "OneBird."
“Everyone should have access to transportation that is accessible, affordable, and environmentally-friendly," said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird, in the company press release.
Eligible programs include, but aren't limited to, "CalFresh, Medicaid, SNAP, or a discounted utility bill."
According to TechCrunch
, the program is available in every market that Bird operates in.
This new effort is likened to a similar program run by Lime, another scooter startup, called the "Lime Community Impact
."