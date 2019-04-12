Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Business New York - On Thursday, April 11, the Hermes Expo took place at the 3 West Club in New York City, which included a panel discussion and a "taste of Greece." The Hermes Expo highlights such important industries as travel, tourism, food, beverage, import, export, banking, financial services, real estate, new technologies, and energy. In addition, the Hermes Expo facilities growth for businesses and it strengthens business ties between Greek-American and international businesses. Professor Doreen Schmitt of the Anthropology Department of Queens College, who was present at the Hermes Expo event in New York, remarked, "As always, Paul Kotrotsios and the Hermes Expo team are to be praised in their continued efforts to have a fine variety of quality Greek products, such as sweets, olives, cheeses, olive oils, and wines, gain greater exposure on American marketplace sectors." Prior to their New York event, the Hermes Expo kicked off on April 8 at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., and on April 10, it took place at the Arts Ballroom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information on the Founder and president Paul Kotrotsios founded the Hermes Expo in 1992, and it has consistently served as a bridge for the Greek-American business community in America. It is a premier trade show and exhibition that attracts companies and businesses from North America, as well as Europe and other Mediterranean countries.The Hermes Expo highlights such important industries as travel, tourism, food, beverage, import, export, banking, financial services, real estate, new technologies, and energy.In addition, the Hermes Expo facilities growth for businesses and it strengthens business ties between Greek-American and international businesses.Professor Doreen Schmitt of the Anthropology Department of Queens College, who was present at the Hermes Expo event in New York, remarked, "As always, Paul Kotrotsios and the Hermes Expo team are to be praised in their continued efforts to have a fine variety of quality Greek products, such as sweets, olives, cheeses, olive oils, and wines, gain greater exposure on American marketplace sectors."Prior to their New York event, the Hermes Expo kicked off on April 8 at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., and on April 10, it took place at the Arts Ballroom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.For more information on the Hermes Expo , check out its official homepage More about hermes expo, Greece, New york More news from hermes expo Greece New york