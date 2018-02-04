Email
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Business
Las Vegas - Flo Advertising is the biggest and greatest mobile billboard fleet on the Las Vegas Strip. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Most impressive about Flo Advertising is that it is the brightest mobile billboard on the Las Vegas Strip, and it is comprised of the most up-to-date and advanced technologies, in an effort to fulfill the needs of every company's advertising needs.
Each month, businesses and companies can be seen by over two million people on the Las Vegas Strip with their state-of-the-art digital mobile billboard trucks. It is the most efficient way for any business to get notoriety in Las Vegas, and their ads are able to making a lasting impression on viewers.
Flo Advertising was co-founded by Mike Foland and Todd Lally, both of which hold extensive experience in the advertising industry. Their background is quite diverse with knowledge in sports marketing, event sponsorship, television network advertising, pay-per-video advertising and Las Vegas Stage Show advertising. Both Lally and Foland hold in excess of one decade experience in
the industry.
A Las Vegas-based company, Flo Advertising has large network of professional relationships. Their Digital Mobile Billboard trucks use some of today's most cutting edge technology. It is highly recommended for any business or company to help promote their brand name further, especially in Las Vegas.
For more information on Flo Advertising, check out its official website, and follow them on Instagram.
