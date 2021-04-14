Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business The ripple effects of the pandemic has forever changed the workforce, including greater use of new technology and remote working. This includes technology in general and within the developer community specifically. Looking at the changes impacting upon developers for Digital Journal is Mary Lee Olsen, who is the Head of Talent, at Olsen says that finding developers with the right skills can prove difficult. Olsen says: "Hiring remote developers allows companies to expand their talent pool not just to new cities, but also into new countries. In this process, we found that when hiring outside of our home country, you need good recruiting agencies." Olsen in particukar favors in-country agencies,as these providers "already have a strong network of talent that companies can quickly leverage." She recommends onlying work with around two agencies per country in order to build a strong working relationship. This enables them to be able to recruit the type of developers that fit the profile they are looking for. Olsen looks at the experience of her own company seeking to recruit developers for the technology sector. She states: "We've learned the importance of having developer teams in the same (or similar) time zones. In order for teams to be agile, we've found that you have to build independent teams across Europe. Too much back and forth between large time zone differences causes undue stress, bleeds into work-life balance, and generally slows teams down." New technology is also important. Olsen describes how Rollbar provides software to fix critical errors sooner with real-time alerts and AI-assisted workflows. Thanks to modern technology and the adaptability from companies around the world, remote hiring has made significant strides and altered how we view the workplace. Businesses of all sizes are continuing to take advantage of new technologies to offer remote working opportunities to employees. This also fits in with the agile workforce goals of many organizations.Looking at the changes impacting upon developers for Digital Journal is Mary Lee Olsen, who is the Head of Talent, at Rollbar . Olsen consider how hiring remote developers is changing the digital industry. Rollbar has recently surveyed nearly 1,000 developers across the U.S. This uncovered key trends and insights and these are outlined in the 2021 State of Software Code Development Report Olsen says that finding developers with the right skills can prove difficult. Olsen says: "Hiring remote developers allows companies to expand their talent pool not just to new cities, but also into new countries. In this process, we found that when hiring outside of our home country, you need good recruiting agencies."Olsen in particukar favors in-country agencies,as these providers "already have a strong network of talent that companies can quickly leverage."She recommends onlying work with around two agencies per country in order to build a strong working relationship. This enables them to be able to recruit the type of developers that fit the profile they are looking for.Olsen looks at the experience of her own company seeking to recruit developers for the technology sector. She states: "We've learned the importance of having developer teams in the same (or similar) time zones. In order for teams to be agile, we've found that you have to build independent teams across Europe. Too much back and forth between large time zone differences causes undue stress, bleeds into work-life balance, and generally slows teams down."New technology is also important. Olsen describes how Rollbar provides software to fix critical errors sooner with real-time alerts and AI-assisted workflows. More about Hiring, remote workforce, Workers Hiring remote workforce Workers