Many enterprises are relying upon the generic website, email or sales funnel for every single B2B interaction, where they could be harnessing the potential that AI solutions hold. David Brutman of Folloze outlines how. To be more successful businesses need to realize that the market requires hyper-personalization, which means customers expecting meaningful experiences on every channel. For this, high quality data and AI is the key. As an example, Folloze Digital Journal: How is artificial intelligence being applied by business? David Brutman: Automation tools for businesses have been around for a while, however now we are seeing a growing demand for AI to enhance these efforts in enterprise companies for current and prospective customers. It is being applied to businesses to improve customer service and offer real-time support, predict online consumer behavior, analyze and manage data, and improve marketing and advertising efforts. DJ: How are marketing departments using AI? Brutman: As the need for personalization in marketing becomes more important, they are turning to AI tools to assist them in their strategy at scale. Through AI, marketers are using chatbots, programmatic ad buying, and website customization to connect with their audience more quickly through multiple touchpoints. Additionally, companies are using AI for predictive lead scoring to better target new customers and to enhance social listening for mentions and customer feedback in real-time. DJ: Is this use effective? Brutman: The way it is currently being used only scratches the surface and is not a true realization of how AI can be an enabler for marketing teams to deliver real-time personalized engagement experiences. Companies use different tools for AI and generally the data is not centralized which can sometimes fall short when trying to demonstrate a clear picture of the account, buyer, and audience. We need to improve on this practice in order to use AI to its full potential. DJ: What are the reasons why AI is not being used to its full potential? Brutman: Companies are just now realizing that AI could be an ‘enabler’ for helping marketers be more efficient in their current projects and campaigns and how they can make it better. Lack of understanding, resources, or realizing the overall potential of the technology have played a role in later adoption of AI in the industry. DJ: How important will AI be for driving customer engagement? Brutman: If business are to ensure they are effectively winning and retaining accounts, AI should be a major part of their strategy. According to a recent Gartner report, organizations that have fully invested in all types of online personalization will outsell companies by more than 30% compared to those that have not. Personalized AI and automation marketing is a real advantage for enterprises that are enabling and incorporating it into their current processes correctly. DJ: What types of things are customers expecting when interacting within an on- line business site? Brutman: Consumers are bombarded with blanketed marketing messaging on a daily basis, so when they interact with a brand online they expect to feel connected, recognized, relevant, and welcomed. There is an expectation that content will be relevant to each site visitor and presented in a way that’s easy on the eyes and digestible. However it’s also important to take into account the user experience, including layout, flow, ease of navigation, and content organization. Companies need to also be mindful of providing a seamless experience whether on the web or mobile. DJ: What was the reason for developing the Folloze AI-powered Personalization Engine? Brutman: There is a clear need that is currently not being met. Personalization is the holy grail of marketing (30% increase in business outcomes), yet incredibly difficult to implement at scale. We identified an opportunity to connect the dots between AI data and real-time digital touchpoints to deliver hyper-personalized experiences across all customer touch points. Our integration with Demandbase’s ABM platform fuels AI-powered intent and account-rich data into the Personalization Engine to make it the most advanced customer engagement platform on the market. DJ: What benefits can be realized from the engine? Brutman: The benefits differ for each client based on their individual, unique needs but it’s proven to increase pipeline conversion and sales leads. In addition, the Personalization Engine allows marketers to get far more out of their overall marketing spend. For example, media spend could account for 20-30% of the demand-gen budget, which is very significant. 