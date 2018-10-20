Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business The process of recruitment is being challenged and changed by the use of new technologies. Such technologies are also part of a change of approach where firms need to go out to attract top talent rather than expecting people to seek out the firm. To discover more about the wider use of new technologies for recruitment, Digital Journal spoke with Digital Journal: How is new technology shaping the recruitment process? Kate Devlin: Technology plays a large role in all our daily lives, so it should come as no surprise that technological advancements have also changed the way that candidates search for jobs and how companies recruit talent. In addition to opening new channels for employers and job seekers to find one another, technology has also given organizations the ability to show potential employees what the company is all about, from the inside out. DJ: Is social media important? Devlin: They can use different social media platforms like LinkedIn or Instagram to highlight different aspects of their business to draw talent in with a “behind the scenes” look at employees interacting in the workplace. Plus, advancements in technology have allowed organizations to offer new hires the ability to work remotely. In turn, organizations can cast a wider net in recruiting top talent and appear more attractive to a larger population of prospective new hires. DJ: Is this leading to greater flexibility? Devlin: Absolutely! As flexible work schedules become a greater priority for today’s workforce, and technology continues to evolve, the concept of working from home or working in a remote office location will become the norm, not the exception. DJ: Is the recruitment sector undergoing digital transformation? Devlin: Yes. As of 2017, millennials are the largest generation in the labor force, surpassing both baby boomers and Gen-X. Millennials and Gen Z’s are not only well-versed in the use and benefits of technology, but they’re also very focused on it. As the workforce continues swell with these two generations, technology will be utilized and incorporated into hiring and retainment strategies more and more. DJ: How important is employee engagement? Devlin: Employee engagement is paramount when hiring and retaining talent. Especially in today’s marketplace where unemployment is at an almost two-decade low, companies are competing for top talent more than ever. Employee engagement and appreciation will not only attract candidates but will also maintain employee satisfaction, loyalty and overall productivity. In fact, in a recent study conducted by Rymax, we found that more than 1/3 of employees said that receiving verbal or public recognition from their manager would motivate them to work hard. Additionally, when asked what they looked for in seeking their next role, 72% of respondents indicated they are looking for an environment where employees are respected, valued and rewarded, highlighting the need for employers to foster an environment where employees are appreciated and recognized to increase engagement and retention, and ultimately strengthen a company’s bottom line. DJ: What are the best ways for employers to approach technology and change? Devlin: The first step is to listen and understand your employees and their desires. While formal annual reviews with a slight raise or a plaque to commemorate time served to an organization may have been the norm 35 years ago, today’s employees want more. Employees want to be engaged and are eager to work, but millennials and Gen-Zer’s prefer more frequent direction, in-formal touch points and thrive off regular, public recognition from both their managers and peers. Today’s employees are looking for a friendly and fulfilling office atmosphere that promotes interaction, collaboration and recognition. DJ: What strategies can employer adopt? Devlin: The employee engagement landscape can be a difficult one to navigate! It’s best for companies to work with an engagement partner who can assist in understanding the audience at hand and provide strategic and customized plans for engaging and rewarding employees. In a follow-up interview, Kate Devlin explains how strategies for recruitment need to be altered according to the target generation, leading to the implementation of non-traditional recruitment models. See: 