Gen Z also have a different skill set from millennials, with of Gen Zers considering This means recruiters need to adopt different tactics or different generations. Digital Journal: What are the main disruptors affecting recruitment? Kate Devlin: There are a few factors currently affecting recruitment, especially with the growth in popularity of social media and online job sites. The first, and most obvious, factor is the element of choice. There are so many options available today for how companies can find talent and how job seekers can find job openings! In many ways this is beneficial to both organizations and job seekers alike. But, in certain instances it can be a detriment to the hiring process. Often time, there are seemingly too many options available. This makes the job seeker unattainable and the employer, at times, overly picky. The second disruptor is access to third-party or second-hand information. While many online resources can help employers in searching for candidates, that also means that candidates now have access to feedback, both positive and negative, from current and former employees through anonymous job boards. Even one negative review can be a deterrent for job seekers to submit their application or entertain interview and even employment offers. Finally, the third factor is competitiveness. Superstars are coveted and with the unemployment rate at a historic low, more and more companies in various industries find themselves competing for top talent. A large pool of qualified and talented candidates made up of mostly millennials and Gen-Zer’s now have companies realizing they need to adjust to this competitive landscape and think of new ways to not only attract and recruit potential employees, but to retain them once they’re hired. Employers need to market themselves effectively and appeal to what candidates are looking for in their next opportunity to be successful. DJ: Do different generations have different expectations of the recruitment process? Devlin: One thing that we see is still important across all generations is prompt follow-up, but with younger candidates who are accustomed to having access to anything they need with the touch of a button, the idea of instant gratification is becoming more of the norm. Today’s job seekers want quick and prompt responses from employers, but they also crave the personalized responses with specific feedback. DJ: What about the employer perspective? Devlin: Looking at this from an employer standpoint, cover letters and resumes used to be the most vital tool in vetting candidates. While that is still true to an extent, employers now are focusing on younger candidates and how eloquently, confidently and professionally they present themselves. In today’s digital age, social media plays a role like never before for both employers and candidates. Younger job seekers need to be aware of what they are posting online as employers will be able to see public posts on social platforms. DJ: Do employers need to adapt to recruit top talent? Devlin:Definitely! The best way for employers to adapt to recruit top talent is to stay on top of what job seekers are looking for in this market. Today, candidates are looking for growth opportunities and certain perks that come from effective employee engagement programs with their next job opportunity, this is especially true with sales teams. DJ: What types of factors are attractive to candidates? Devlin:Benefits like vacation time offered, the ability to have a flexible work schedule and to work remotely, philanthropic activities that offer employees a chance to give back, engagement programs that afford employees opportunities to earn points to use on merchandise or travel, and platforms for management and peers to provide feedback and recognition in real-time are all things that candidates are looking for today to enhance the employee experience. In a follow-up interview, Kate Devlin explains how new technology is changing the way candidates and recruiters interact with the recruitment process. See: " Generation Z are invariably defined as those born between 1997-2010. The Gen Z population is about 61 million strong in the U.S. and is ready to make waves in the workforce. 