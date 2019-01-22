By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Every sector of the economy is undergoing digital disruption, and commercial real estate is not exception. A new report from Altus Group Limited shows significant acceleration in adoption of property technology (“PropTech”), which will trigger changes The new report is titled " The report identifies the trend of Furthermore, the survey finds that the majority of commercial real estate executives report that these disintermediating business trends are having a significant impact on their investment and portfolio decisions. With this, 73 percent of Canadian executives surveyed said that the sharing economy is having the greatest impact on their portfolio decisions. This is followed by e-commerce at 68 percent and co-working at 52 percent. A strong example of this is with WeWork, which has widened its ambitions and in doing so threatens to upend the traditional leasing model. With the PropTech developments, this defines the startups offering technologically innovative products or new business models for the real estate markets. Such companies are generally more in tune with the buying or renting patterns of consumers, in terms of accessing digital technologies than are many traditional property firms. PropTech technologies include the use of blockchain. Other PropTech firms are experimenting with virtual reality to showcase properties; plus connected objects, 3D printing, mobility technology, big data and so on. Other developments are being implemented in conjunction with smart home technology. Some of the startups developing such technologies are aiming to support real estate professionals, offering tools to enhance their services or their productivity. 