WeWork also said its mission is to "elevate the world's consciousness," and critics on Twitter were quick to mock the rhetoric.
WeWork published the S-1 paperwork for its initial public offering
on Wednesday, and the business' gargantuan losses of $1.6 billion weren't the only thing to catch people's attention.
Two pages into WeWork's S-1 is a spread bearing the firm's minimalistic logo along, with a strange dedication: "We dedicate this to the energy of we — greater than any of us, but inside each of us."
Journalists and others were quick to snort at the mantra.
In addition to the mantra, some critics went in on the language inside the S-1, including WeWork's stated goal to "elevate the world's consciousness," and its frequent use of the word "community," which pops up a total of 150 times in the 220-page document.
Cultish, grandiose, and vaguely ridiculous language from tech companies is nothing new, but "the energy of we" has definitely struck a chord as even more preposterous than usual.