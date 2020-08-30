By By Tim Sandle 3 hours ago in Business An indication of the extent of the unequal pay distribution within U.S. society is with gender and ethnicity, as well as social class. New data explores the extent of the disparities for women from ethnic minorities. The extent of the weak position in the so-termed labor market occupied by women from disadvantaged groups is drawn out in a new survey. This reveals that the U.S. has the unfortunate distinction of possessing the highest gender pay gap in the developed world. Nationally, women earn $0.82 for every dollar men earn. This pattern is consistent, for the gender pay gap exists in every state. However, there are geographical variations, such as with women earning as little as $0.69 in Louisiana to a high of $0.88 in New York and California. These amounts, in the value of cents, are in relation to every dollar that men earn. The data comes from the Ascent, which is a Motley Fool service. Researchers analyzed income data for women by state, education level, race, family status, and other factors. Furthermore, most minority women are disproportionately affected, receiving an even smaller wage relative to white men. Latina women in the U.S. make $0.54 for every dollar white, non-Hispanic men make, while Native American women make $0.57 and Black women make $0.62. There are also marked distinctions within the family unit. Mothers working full time outside the home are paid $0.71 per dollar paid to fathers. This disparity in pay between mothers and fathers also exists at every education level. The data shows the effects of a skewed society. Wage equality can be improved through collective bargaining, and this requires robust strategies on the part of labor unions. The data, drawn from U.S. employment figures, demonstrates that Latina and Black women make $0.54 and $0.62 for every dollar men earn. This extends to similar work (what sociologists refer to as equal work of equal value ). While it remains that the key determinant of wages is the position that an individual occupies in the class hierarchy and the degree of labor power that can be exerted (as through a well-organized trade union), inequalities are disproportionate for women (especially those who enter the so-termed feminized occupations) and especially for women from ethic minorities.The extent of the weak position in the so-termed labor market occupied by women from disadvantaged groups is drawn out in a new survey. This reveals that the U.S. has the unfortunate distinction of possessing the highest gender pay gap in the developed world. Nationally, women earn $0.82 for every dollar men earn. This pattern is consistent, for the gender pay gap exists in every state. However, there are geographical variations, such as with women earning as little as $0.69 in Louisiana to a high of $0.88 in New York and California. These amounts, in the value of cents, are in relation to every dollar that men earn.The data comes from the Ascent, which is a Motley Fool service. Researchers analyzed income data for women by state, education level, race, family status, and other factors. The analysis shows that in the first quarter of 2020, women in the U.S. earned 80.4 percent of what men earned. The wage gap has been slow to close and progress has virtually stalled for the past 13 years.Furthermore, most minority women are disproportionately affected, receiving an even smaller wage relative to white men. Latina women in the U.S. make $0.54 for every dollar white, non-Hispanic men make, while Native American women make $0.57 and Black women make $0.62.There are also marked distinctions within the family unit. Mothers working full time outside the home are paid $0.71 per dollar paid to fathers. This disparity in pay between mothers and fathers also exists at every education level.The data shows the effects of a skewed society. Wage equality can be improved through collective bargaining, and this requires robust strategies on the part of labor unions. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Equal pay, Earnings, pay differentials, Equality Equal pay Earnings pay differentials Equality