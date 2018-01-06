Op-Ed: 3 main US stock indices end first week of 2018 with record highs

By By Ken Hanly 3 hours ago in Business New York - The three main stock market indices in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S & P 500 Index (SPI) and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) all closed the first week of trading in 2018 on a positive note and at record levels. 2017 performance January 2 Both The S & P 500 rose 0.8 per cent, closing at 2,695.79 a closing record. Several areas rose including consumer discretionary; energy, and tech stocks, all rising more than one percent. The Nasdaq composite advanced even more, 1.5 percent to close at 7,006.90. This is the first time the Nasdaq has ever closed over 7,000. The Dow Jones Industrial average (DJIA) also rose 104.79 points to close at 24,824.01. Disney shares were among the better performers, rising four percent. Trump's pro-business policies are no doubt in part responsible for the positive outlook. Trump's tax bill decreases the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. This will increase corporate profits. Although the tax cut mainly benefits corporations Trump tweeted: "Companies are giving big bonuses to their workers because of the Tax Cut Bill. Really great!" While some companies will give bonuses to their workers as a result of the tax cut, the main benefit from the cuts goes to corporations with any tax cuts for the middle class being temporary as contrasted with those given to corporations. Trump's tweet is designed for his populist base. The tax cuts will also result in huge deficit increases that will probably result in drastic cuts to social programs. A good first day of trading in the New Year a positive sign Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial claims that over the past 20 years when the S & P 500 ends the first day of the year higher, the average rise in return over the full year is 14.2 percent. Over that time the S & P 500 has been lower ten times and higher ten times. The average for the ten down times is -0.6 percent. Friday's close and the week's performance The The close on Friday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rise 220.74 points to 25,298.87. This was a rise of 0.9 percent. The S & P 500 (SPX) rose a little less at 0.70 percent. It closed up 19.16 points to 2,743.15. Finally, the Nasdaq composite (COMP) was also up, gaining 58.64 points to 7,136.56. This was a gain of 0.8 percent. In every day this week, none of the three indices have had a single down day. Both the S& P 500 and the Nasdaq had four straight days of records at the close. The Dow (DJIA) had a third in a row on Friday Over the week the Dow (DJIA) rose 2.3 percent. The S & P 500 gained 2.8 percent, while the Nasdaq rose most of all at 3.4 percent. The Dow managed its biggest gain for a week since the week ending Dec. 1 last year. The S & P 500 had its best showing since the week ending Nov. 11 2016. The Nasdaq had its best showing since the week ending Dec. 9, 2016. Causes of the gains One main factor has been the recently passed tax package. However, rising commodity prices, and good corporate earnings also played a role, as did solid economic data. However, job creation was the lowest in three months. The unemployment rate is still low though at 4.1 percent, a rate that has lasted through three months. December US factory orders rose by 1.3 percent in November a rate faster than expected the fourth straight month of increases. Lower jobs number was actually positive for the market Trump will no doubt claim responsibility for stock indices' record highs. 