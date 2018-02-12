In the modern world people like to feel safe and secure. This has led to a growth in the personal security market, taking advantage of developments with personal security products, such as fixed or wearable sensors.
One company that has developed connected security products is the startup Simtek (based in Mountain View, California, U.S.) The company has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign for a novel portable security sensor. The key marketing point will be a sensor that enables users to rapidly secure any space.
Moreover, if the sensor detects tampering within a secured space or with a specific item, an alert is sent. Additional functionality, relating to the alert setting, includes the ability of the sensor to send text alerts when there is a potential problem. The sensor is called Duo.
The sensor is cellular-based, and it is a standalone device. The Duo sensor functions without the need for Wi-Fi, external power, or hubs. This makes the application suitable for a range of environments and without the user having to worry about local connectivity.
The sensor operates, Smart2Zero reports, by using light and human infrared motion sensors. These function across a 4.5 x 4.5 meter (or 15 x 15 foot) motion range and any visible light. This means that target applications can include any space that is typically dark and motionless. This includes such as safes, storage units, and lockers.
Other applications include vehicles, suitcases, and cabinets. Each sensor device is operated from a rechargeable battery. The communications functionality is based on a global cellular modem. The Duo operates for a full year on a single charge.
The following video explains more about the sensor’s operation:
The Duo device measures 3.8 x 9.3 x 8.3 centimeters (or 1.48 x 3.66 x 3.26 inches) and weighs 0.12 kilograms (or 4.3 ounces). The device is supplied with two months of data coverage. Following this a monthly plan is required.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to further drive growth, innovation and new commercial opportunities in the security and surveillance sensors market. For more on this emerging sector, see the Digital Journal article “Internet of Things drives personal security market growth.”