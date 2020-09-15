By By Tim Sandle 44 mins ago in Business A new survey reveals just how well (or badly) employees and managers are faring during the pandemic and work-from-home protocols. The survey is titled the ' The survey identifies the three things that employees feel they need the most as they continue to work from home. These are: Better work-from-home set-up, which was identified by 37 percent of employees Better medical coverage: 36 percent of workers 401(k) matching: called out by 32 percent. 401 (k) is a qualified retirement plan for U.S. workers that allows eligible employees of a company to save and invest for their own retirement on a tax deferred basis. Among the findings is a degree of optimism about the current state and future of work. The main areas where this is found include: Over a third of employees anticipate that six months from now it will be business as usual: 34 percent of workers. Managers believe there will be more efforts to boost employee engagement: 29 percent of staff. Most believe their company has taken the appropriate measures to address the current situation and provide employees with peace of mind: 79 percent called this out. In terms of opportunities for improvement, this included the importance of open lines of communication, such as: Employees don’t know how to request feedback at their company: 26 percent. Almost a third don’t feel empowered to initiate feedback conversations: 30 percent. More feedback: Over half say recognition for hard work and successes would make them feel better about their job security: 52 percent. As remote working The survey was conducted of 445 human resources professionals and business leaders, together with 622 employees,in the U.S.. The survey results showed the three things employees most want now, as well as some more positive aspects, such as overall optimism, motivation and employee support. The data further reveals areas for improvement in performance management.The survey is titled the ' Performance Management Benchmark Report ' and it comes from Reflektive , who are a firm involved in the performance management field. The aim of the research was to gauge the impact on programs and sentiment from managers and employees during the pandemic.The survey identifies the three things that employees feel they need the most as they continue to work from home. These are:Among the findings is a degree of optimism about the current state and future of work. The main areas where this is found include:In terms of opportunities for improvement, this included the importance of open lines of communication, such as:As remote working looks likely to extend to 2021 and beyond, such findings are important for developing future human resources plans. More about Pandemic, remote working, home working, Workers More news from Pandemic remote working home working Workers