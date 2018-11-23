mesh conference returns with new focus aimed at DX

Email
article imagemesh conference returns with new focus aimed at DX

By Jack Derricourt     2 hours ago in Business
The mesh conference is back. After taking a break for a few years, the mesh conference officially relaunched in Toronto.
The event series focuses on digital transformation (DX) and takes places as a series of meetups, as well as a big conference–currently slated to take place October 2019.
The first meetup took place last night at Spaces and included a presentation around new digital transformation research findings, a rapid-fire interview spotlight with three companies and — of course — plenty of meshing.
Sheri Moore, one of the of the original founders of mesh, kicked off the event by emphasizing how important collaboration has been to mesh in the past, and how the new DX focus will carry that torch forward.
New original research from DJG and Chestnut Research was also presented to attendees, with the focus being on employees and talent.
DJG Vice President of Strategy, David Potter, presented the research and shared insight on how leaders need to think seriously about the connection between digital transformation trends and the war for talent, as well as how employees should be taking their own DX education seriously in light of technological advances reshaping so many industries.
Readers who want to get the full scoop can sign up to receive the full report when it becomes available.
Three companies from vastly different industries also joined in the night’s proceedings to show attendees a cross-section of the business ideas flourishing in the Canadian ecosystem:
1) Matas Sriubiskis of Zoom.ai discussed how his company’s AI-driven chatbot is helping businesses augment human talent by automating simple tasks throughout organizations;
2) Ivan Tsarynny of Feroot Privacy indicated the radical shift that has occurred within startups and the larger business world due to GDPR and other consent-entrenched policies;
3) Ali Ghafour of 2020 Armor described his company’s efforts to bring the excitement of Street Fighter to life in martial arts matches and lessons through the use of electronic chestguards.
If you missed this first mesh meetup, keep your eyes fixed on the mesh website for information about future events.
More about Mesh, Mesh conference, digital transformation, DX, Technology
 
