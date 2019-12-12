Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business From the hybrid cloud to machine learning innovations, Alluxio has provided some key 2020 Technology Predictions, formulated by of Haoyuan Li, founder and CTO, Alluxio, for Digital Journal readers. The 2020 technology predictions by Rise of the hybrid cloud (really) Hybrid cloud developments have been bubbling under for the past three years, albeit with little progress made. According to Li, 2020 will see the vision become reality. This has been signalled by large corporations investing in the public cloud. However, there remain reservations about the movement of important enterprise data to the cloud with enterprises preferring to hold data on premises. This may change as confidence in the cloud increases. One Machine Learning framework to rule them all Machine learning is something that a number of business are adopting and it looks to becoming mainstream. The concern flagged by Li is that a leading technology has yet to emerge. However, 2020 cloud see one or more company start to dominate the field. “Kubernetifying” the analytics stack According to Li, containers and Kubernetes works exceptionally well for stateless applications such as web servers and self-contained databases, it remains there has yet to be major container usage when it comes to advanced analytics and AI. This is also something set to change in 2020. By “Kubernetifying” the analytics stack, Li says this means solving for data sharing and elasticity through the movement of data from remote data silos into new clusters as to achieve tighter data locality. Talent gap will inhibit data technology adoption One thing hindering digital transformation is a lack of suitable talent in firms. To deliver on objectives, companies need to ensure they are hiring the data, AI, and cloud engineers needed to architect it. One problem is a lack of suitable people in the labor market, meaning competition between firms for talent will be fierce. es of ‘data-everywhere’. Businesses are increasingly reliant upon new technology and digital transformation is essential for business success. With 2019 being a year that has seen considerable cloud expansion and also heralding a number of cybersecurity risks, what can we expect in 2020? To find out, Digital Journal caught up with Haoyuan Li of Alluxio.The 2020 technology predictions by Li , founder and CTO of Alluxio , are outlined below.Hybrid cloud developments have been bubbling under for the past three years, albeit with little progress made. According to Li, 2020 will see the vision become reality. This has been signalled by large corporations investing in the public cloud. However, there remain reservations about the movement of important enterprise data to the cloud with enterprises preferring to hold data on premises. This may change as confidence in the cloud increases.Machine learning is something that a number of business are adopting and it looks to becoming mainstream. The concern flagged by Li is that a leading technology has yet to emerge. However, 2020 cloud see one or more company start to dominate the field.According to Li, containers and Kubernetes works exceptionally well for stateless applications such as web servers and self-contained databases, it remains there has yet to be major container usage when it comes to advanced analytics and AI. This is also something set to change in 2020. By “Kubernetifying” the analytics stack, Li says this means solving for data sharing and elasticity through the movement of data from remote data silos into new clusters as to achieve tighter data locality.One thing hindering digital transformation is a lack of suitable talent in firms. To deliver on objectives, companies need to ensure they are hiring the data, AI, and cloud engineers needed to architect it. One problem is a lack of suitable people in the labor market, meaning competition between firms for talent will be fierce. es of ‘data-everywhere’. More about Technology, Predictions, Innovation, Alluxio More news from Technology Predictions Innovation Alluxio