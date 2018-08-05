Data from Crunchbase
shows that 55 startups had funding rounds financed by VC investors of USD $100 million or more (native or converted from another currency into USD) between July 1 and 31.
Companies like Brandless
, an online retailer that sells $3 household essentials; WeWork China
, a startup that provides shared workspaces, and Lime
, a scooter rental startup, were part of that group.
After Q2, Crunchbase predicated that 2018's funding totals were on track to exceed
VC dollar totals recorded in 2017, given that the market kept up.
It also looks as if the market isn't slowing down as the month changes: startups Grab, a ride sharing app, and Peloton, a startup that makes indoor cycling programs and equipment, each brought in $1 billion
and $550 million
, respectively, before the first week of August was through.