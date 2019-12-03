Special By By Tim Sandle 8 hours ago in Business IDC forecasted that global digital transformation (DX) spending would reach $1.18 trillion in 2019, and that by 2024 DX and innovation will directly account for over 50% of all IT spending – up from 31% in 2018. Leading experts provide analysis. 2020 predictions have been provided from xMatters expoets for Digital Journal readers. These future trends include: More microservices will equal a higher volume of customer degradations . Customer experience will be job #1 for technical pros, too. Low code and no code will reign . Docker and Kubernetes get company. Engineering becomes more prominent and SOAs finally mature. To discover more, Digital Journal caught up with Customer experience will be job #1 for technical pros According to Porter: "There’s no doubt about it, the task of continuously delivering a superior customer experience (CX) is going to expand beyond IT Operations groups. If you touch any part of the infrastructure on which the CX depends, you will shoulder some of the load." He adds that: "The writing is already on the wall. In the just-released Incident Management in the Age of Customer-Centricity report, 91.7 percent of the more than 300 DevOps, ITOps and business leaders surveyed said delivering a superior customer experience is a priority in their role. In 2020, regardless of whether your business card says “Developer,” “ITOps” or “SRE,” your performance will be judged in part of the quality of the customer experience." Docker and Kubernetes get company Travis Depuy, Product Evangelist at xMatters states that: "Increasingly, enterprise infrastructures will be broken into discrete components, moving further away from traditional monolithic architectures and applications. As they do so, today’s leading containerization solutions are going to find they have more competition. In 2020, Docker will see more competition from the likes of rkt (pronounced “rocket”) and CRI-O in production environments." Specifically, Depuy notes: "Container orchestration platform leaders, i.e., Kubernetes, will also face rising competition from the likes of AWS Fargate and IronWorker. Companies want to differentiate themselves and their offerings more quickly. Adding containerization is going to become the norm, spurring greater competition to meet the demand and giving engineering teams more choice." Low code and no code will reign Depuy also considers low code and no code trends, finding: "Low code and no code user interfaces will continue to make major inroads among non-developers who are more focused on achieving an end result than they are on how it’s done. By abstracting the technical layers of a software platform and presenting its features in a more easy-to-use, often drag-and-drop UI, users experience all the benefits more quickly, without having to be steeped in software languages and architectures." He adds further: "This is not to say the seasoned developer will be overlooked. Access to command line interfaces will still be available. In 2020 the majority will choose the low code solution, and this will be true whether on-premises or in the cloud, where abstraction will allow for microservices (containers and orchestration systems) to run across multiple clouds simultaneously." Engineering becomes more prominent and SOAs finally mature According to Porter: "As is already being observed in smaller organizations, in 2020, the subservience of incident management organizations to engineering organizations will spread to larger enterprises as well. Companies are increasingly automating ITIL and ITSM. Those professionals that are impacted will be redeployed to positions that create even greater business value. Relatedly, in 2020, organizations will become more proficient in delivering service oriented architectures (SOAs). While today there is still a lot of learning happening, moving into next year SOAs are going to become less a science project and more real world production, at scale." More microservices will equal a higher volume of customer degradations Porter also weighs in on microservces, noting: "As more organizations use microservices to benefit from the development agility and shorter time to application deployment they offer, we will see a greater number of incidents across the enterprise over the next year. This shouldn’t be surprising because as with anything, the greater the number of moving parts, the more opportunity for something to go wrong. Incidents that occur within and between containers may have a more narrow impact; however, throughout 2020 they will degrade the customer experience nonetheless." For IT Operations professionals and developers, executives from digital service availability platform provider xMatters , predict that in 2020, focus on the customer experience will help successful enterprises digitally transform in order to compete in the emerging "digital-first" marketplace.2020 predictions have been provided from xMatters expoets for Digital Journal readers. These future trends include:To discover more, Digital Journal caught up with Paul Porter , VP Sales Engineering at xMatters, and Travis Depuy , Product Evangelist at xMatters. As the experts note, these predictions translate as:According to Porter: "There’s no doubt about it, the task of continuously delivering a superior customer experience (CX) is going to expand beyond IT Operations groups. If you touch any part of the infrastructure on which the CX depends, you will shoulder some of the load."He adds that: "The writing is already on the wall. In the just-released Incident Management in the Age of Customer-Centricity report, 91.7 percent of the more than 300 DevOps, ITOps and business leaders surveyed said delivering a superior customer experience is a priority in their role. In 2020, regardless of whether your business card says “Developer,” “ITOps” or “SRE,” your performance will be judged in part of the quality of the customer experience."Travis Depuy, Product Evangelist at xMatters states that: "Increasingly, enterprise infrastructures will be broken into discrete components, moving further away from traditional monolithic architectures and applications. As they do so, today’s leading containerization solutions are going to find they have more competition. In 2020, Docker will see more competition from the likes of rkt (pronounced “rocket”) and CRI-O in production environments."Specifically, Depuy notes: "Container orchestration platform leaders, i.e., Kubernetes, will also face rising competition from the likes of AWS Fargate and IronWorker. Companies want to differentiate themselves and their offerings more quickly. Adding containerization is going to become the norm, spurring greater competition to meet the demand and giving engineering teams more choice."Depuy also considers low code and no code trends, finding: "Low code and no code user interfaces will continue to make major inroads among non-developers who are more focused on achieving an end result than they are on how it’s done. By abstracting the technical layers of a software platform and presenting its features in a more easy-to-use, often drag-and-drop UI, users experience all the benefits more quickly, without having to be steeped in software languages and architectures."He adds further: "This is not to say the seasoned developer will be overlooked. Access to command line interfaces will still be available. In 2020 the majority will choose the low code solution, and this will be true whether on-premises or in the cloud, where abstraction will allow for microservices (containers and orchestration systems) to run across multiple clouds simultaneously."According to Porter: "As is already being observed in smaller organizations, in 2020, the subservience of incident management organizations to engineering organizations will spread to larger enterprises as well. Companies are increasingly automating ITIL and ITSM. Those professionals that are impacted will be redeployed to positions that create even greater business value. Relatedly, in 2020, organizations will become more proficient in delivering service oriented architectures (SOAs). While today there is still a lot of learning happening, moving into next year SOAs are going to become less a science project and more real world production, at scale."Porter also weighs in on microservces, noting: "As more organizations use microservices to benefit from the development agility and shorter time to application deployment they offer, we will see a greater number of incidents across the enterprise over the next year. This shouldn’t be surprising because as with anything, the greater the number of moving parts, the more opportunity for something to go wrong. Incidents that occur within and between containers may have a more narrow impact; however, throughout 2020 they will degrade the customer experience nonetheless." More about devops, CX, digital transformation devops CX digital transformati...