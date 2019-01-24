The testing out of blockchain as an internal health and safety auditing tool is being run by as a collaboration between Harvard University’s public health graduate school, U.S. think-tank New America, and the U.S. denim jeans company Levi Strauss & Co. The three have declared a project
to design, build and operate a blockhain-based system for health and safety at work.
The new technology will be designed to augment outside auditors of factory health and safety with a system that will allow factory workers to self-report issues of concern. The factories that will test out the technology are based in Mexico, where three manufacturing sites in total employ 5,000 workers.
Mexico’s regulations for health and safety laws are exclusively federal in content
. Under this legislation employers must
obey standards, maintain safety programs, maintain compliance systems, ensure proper equipment and hazardous substance control. However, the level of safety is often subject to criticism (as with the International Labor Organization
), such as in terms of accidents rates and occupational illnesses like respiratory diseases.
New project is designed to provide an alternate avenue for worker health and safety to be addressed, outside of periodic audit, and the mechanism, enables a U.S. based company to ensure that clothes manufactured for the U.S. market are produced under conditions that are safe for workers.
The aim of the scheme is to input an annual worker survey on the blockchain. Once inputted the company's site-based managers will be unable to alter it, and the findings will be made available to the workforce. The findings will be available
for Mexican authorities to review as well as U.S.-based Levi Strauss managers. The blockchain will be provided by ConsenSys, the blockchain company founded by Joseph Lubin, once of Ethereum.