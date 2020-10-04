Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business What is the best strategy for ad fraud prevention on mobile advertising? A new a partnership between Altrooz, and TrafficGuard could be a solution, involving the application of machine learning. According to Crumpler, the study began with some initial challenges proposed by Altrooz. The company found that advertisement fraud eats up to 30 percent of a marketer’s advertising budget ( The solution to this problem, Crumpler says, was developing a real-time, machine learning powered ad fraud prevention system. Altrooz turned to TrafficGuard’s technology. The approach to fraud solutions at TrafficGuard is preventative, meaning it detects and blocks fraudulent traffic before it impacts advertisers. TrafficGuard uses The collaboration led to TrafficGuard helping Altrooz with filtering out invalid traffic, optimizing campaign insights, and eliminating the manual processes. As a result, Crumpler notes that Altrooz clients saw a 20 percent increase in their advertising return on investment; and) Altrooz were able to determine which sources are delivering invalid and valid traffic, determining which networks to eliminate or further scale. Crumpler concludes by saying: "Fraudsters are smart and they are constantly coming up with new schemes attempting to steal money from advertisers. With TrafficGuard as our partner, we are better able to stay ahead of the fraudsters and exceed our clients’ goals… We can [now] focus on KPI optimisations for our advertisers to make sure they are getting their best customers." It was also shown that automated fraud prevention reduces the time and burden of volume reconciliation processes between Altrooz and its clients significantly. The two companies have worked on a case study on the effect of ad fraud prevention on mobile advertising. The study dives into a partnership between Altrooz, a mobile Data Management Platform (mDMP) that connects marketers with a network of traffic sources, and TrafficGuard, an ad fraud prevention and ad quality assurance platform. Rob Crumpler, CEO, Altrooz, explains how this was undertaken to Digital Journal.According to Crumpler, the study began with some initial challenges proposed by Altrooz. The company found that advertisement fraud eats up to 30 percent of a marketer’s advertising budget ( according to Forbes ), so as a bridge between marketers and traffic sources. Based on this, Altrooz understood there was an opportunity to improve ad performance for its clients by preventing ad fraud. Like other (m)DMPs, Altrooz relied on its clients for quality reporting which means Altrooz was spending significant time cleaning up bad sources and reimbursing clients for fraudulent traffic.The solution to this problem, Crumpler says, was developing a real-time, machine learning powered ad fraud prevention system. Altrooz turned to TrafficGuard’s technology. The approach to fraud solutions at TrafficGuard is preventative, meaning it detects and blocks fraudulent traffic before it impacts advertisers. TrafficGuard uses machine learning to understand ad fraud The collaboration led to TrafficGuard helping Altrooz with filtering out invalid traffic, optimizing campaign insights, and eliminating the manual processes. As a result, Crumpler notes that Altrooz clients saw a 20 percent increase in their advertising return on investment; and) Altrooz were able to determine which sources are delivering invalid and valid traffic, determining which networks to eliminate or further scale.Crumpler concludes by saying: "Fraudsters are smart and they are constantly coming up with new schemes attempting to steal money from advertisers. With TrafficGuard as our partner, we are better able to stay ahead of the fraudsters and exceed our clients’ goals… We can [now] focus on KPI optimisations for our advertisers to make sure they are getting their best customers."It was also shown that automated fraud prevention reduces the time and burden of volume reconciliation processes between Altrooz and its clients significantly. More about machine learning, Fraud, Adverts More news from machine learning Fraud Adverts