How New York state is becoming the place for tech startups

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHow New York state is becoming the place for tech startups

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Business
New startups and an evolving technology friendly culture are turning Dutchess County, New York into a tech hub. The proximity to New York City, affordability, and new growth creates the a fertile space for startups. We looks at three examples.
New York state, along the Hudson River, is buzzing with new technology companies, especially in the Duchess County region. As an example of some start-ups that are making a difference with cutting edge developments, Digital Journal has selected three of interest. These range from a company that is creating prosthetic limbs with a 3D printer to one that is seeking to revolutionize the power infrastructure.
Uncharted Power
With a focus on changing the energy infrastructure in a cost-effective way, this new startup has quickly gained momentum. as an example, Jessica O’ Matthews, CEO of this growing enterprise, has raised a $7 million Series A funding (according to Forbes). This is the largest ever raised by a black female founder in the U.S.
The company began with energy-storing soccer balls and it has since grown into a having a patented suite of technologies that can harness the power of kinetic energy by collecting, storing, transporting and transferring the energy into useable power. The aim is to revolutionize power infrastructure by integrating a platform void of power lines. This will provide communities around the world with clean, low-cost and reliable energy. At the end of 2019, Uncharted Power announced a six-figure investment into facilities in Poughkeepsie, New York which is set to open in early 2020.
Accessadoor
Marist College student Dana Jones founded the company Accessadoor in order to make all doors accessible, including for people with disabilities. This is by linking the door’s handicap system to an app. Nurtured by Dutchess County’s growing innovation space, 150 doors around Dutchess County will be included in the beta testing and the final product will be brought to market in early 2020.
Unlimited Tomorrow
Easton LaChappelle has been devising a solution, as Industry Week reports, to create an artificial limb device that is up to 95 percent cheaper than typical prosthetics and allows wearers to have a sense of touch to what they are feeling. LaChappelle partnered with both Microsoft and NASA and his company has collectively risen over $1 million through equity crowdfunding.
LaChapelle headquartered his firm in Rhinebeck, New York so that he could tap into the area’s access to an educated workforce and business support programs.
More about Startup, Entrepreneur, ScaleUp, Unicorn
 
Latest News
Top News
Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt
Canada urges Iran to give access to downed airliner's black boxes
Syrian girl who laughed off shelling starts new life in Turkey
Ryan Murphy participates in Goldfish Swim School fundraiser
EU unveils climate law, but Greta is unimpressed
Citing COVID-19, Bank of Canada cuts rate by half-a-point
Debbie Gibson scores Top 10 dance hit with 'Girls Night Out'
How New York state is becoming the place for tech startups
The Monkees to release live album 'The Mike & Micky Show Live'
Turkey demands EU help in Syria, denies using migrants as blackmail