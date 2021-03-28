Special By By Tim Sandle 42 mins ago in Business At times personnel performance has dipped in companies due to the challenges around the coronavirus pandemic. However, managers need to ensure that objectives are met and the best approach is through data measuring and analysis. Looking at the issue is Tom Moran, Chief Strategy Officer of So, how can data be used? Moran recommends: "Leveraging insights from productivity intelligence data, for example, creates transparency and openness, and an opportunity to address outliers or sudden shifts in behavior immediately. Seeing that someone on your team is becoming less and less engaged means you can reach out and have an honest conversation and tackle any issues early. Equipped with data, managers and employees can make better informed decisions.” In other words, Moran is maintaining that productivity challenges may occur while working from home, but companies have tools at their disposal to better assist with understanding and correcting these circumstances. The Wall Street Journal has shared the insight that business leaders are slow to react to low-performers in their company, as they try to shift toward empathetic thinking. This is apparently one of the actions taken in response to the pandemic and recognition of the social and psychological impact upon workers. This includes the daily challenges relating to remote teams.Looking at the issue is Tom Moran, Chief Strategy Officer of Prodoscore . While sympathetic to the matter, Moran maintains that while: “The events of the last year certainly presented a host of challenges related to performance for employees and leaders alike. Empathy is rightly top of mind for organizations far and wide, and reluctance to rock the boat is not surprising, and warranted. But, concerns about how to manage performance in turbulent times and the lack of visibility into daily engagement can easily be resolved with data that empowers leaders to manage in a more proactive way."So, how can data be used? Moran recommends: "Leveraging insights from productivity intelligence data, for example, creates transparency and openness, and an opportunity to address outliers or sudden shifts in behavior immediately. Seeing that someone on your team is becoming less and less engaged means you can reach out and have an honest conversation and tackle any issues early. Equipped with data, managers and employees can make better informed decisions.”In other words, Moran is maintaining that productivity challenges may occur while working from home, but companies have tools at their disposal to better assist with understanding and correcting these circumstances. More about Data, performance management, appraisal, Workers Data performance manageme... appraisal Workers