By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business Less than a week after a series of critical tweets from the president over an Ohio plant closure, General Motors is announcing plans to add 400 jobs and build a new electric vehicle at a factory north of Detroit. The company in a statement said this was a portion of GM's "new commitment to invest a total of $1.8 billion in its United States manufacturing operations, creating 700 new jobs and supporting 28,000 jobs across six states." "It makes sense because the Chevrolet Bolt EV is built at Orion and this is a great workforce," GM CEO Mary Barra told GM declined to say when work would begin on the new car or when additional workers would be hired at the Orion plant, nor would it say if the workers will be new hires or come from a pool of laid-off workers from plants GM has closed. However, according to the The all-electric 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. was the second best selling EV in the US, behind the Tesla Model S. General Motors It should be noted that despite last weekend's string of venomous tweets by President Donald Trump condemning GM for shutting its small-car factory in Lordstown, Ohio, in truth, he actually has nothing to do with today's announcement. GM's plans for an additional investment in the Orion Assembly Plant has been going on for a long time, as GM sought to restructure and stay profitable. Barra discussed In January this year, General Motors also General Motors is making a $300 million investment at its Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan, Besides already building the Chevrolet Bolt, the company's Chevy Sonic subcompact and prototype autonomous versions of the Bolt EV for GM's Cruise Automation division are also built at the Orion plant.