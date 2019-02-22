By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Ford Motor Co. has launched an investigation into whether flaws in an internal mathematical model may have caused it to overstate gas mileage and understate emissions from a wide range of vehicles. There is no evidence of the use of so-called "defeat devices" — hardware and software designed deliberately to deceive government emissions tests like those used in the Volkswagen "Dieselgate" scandal, said a It has been learned that Ford has been investigating the problem since last fall after employees raised concerns that the mathematical calculations used to translate test results into the mileage and emissions data, were incorrect. It is this information that is sent to the EPA. Ford says that testing will start with the 2019 Ford Ranger small pickup truck, and if problems are found, the company plans on looking at models dating back to 2017. "At Ford, we believe that trust in our brand is earned by acting with integrity and transparency," Kim Pittel, the company's vice president for environment and safety engineering, said Thursday. "We have a process for looking at how we perform and behave in our broad and complex company." Ford Motors has also notified the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board, which monitor emissions and mileage. Ford shares fell 1.0 percent in midday trading Friday, reports On Thursday, Ford Motor Company said it was hiring outside experts to investigate its fuel economy and emissions certification procedures after employees raised concerns, according to the Detroit Free Press.l There is no evidence of the use of so-called "defeat devices" — hardware and software designed deliberately to deceive government emissions tests like those used in the Volkswagen "Dieselgate" scandal, said a Ford spokesman. It has been learned that Ford has been investigating the problem since last fall after employees raised concerns that the mathematical calculations used to translate test results into the mileage and emissions data, were incorrect. It is this information that is sent to the EPA.Ford says that testing will start with the 2019 Ford Ranger small pickup truck, and if problems are found, the company plans on looking at models dating back to 2017."At Ford, we believe that trust in our brand is earned by acting with integrity and transparency," Kim Pittel, the company's vice president for environment and safety engineering, said Thursday. "We have a process for looking at how we perform and behave in our broad and complex company."Ford Motors has also notified the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board, which monitor emissions and mileage. Ford shares fell 1.0 percent in midday trading Friday, reports Market Watch. More about Ford Motors, Emissions, gas milage data, "defeat device" software, testing processes Ford Motors Emissions gas milage data defeat device softwa... testing processes EPA standards