Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFiat Chrysler sees massive drop in profits in Q1 2019

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Business
Car manufacturer Fiat has not had a good start to 2109. The Italian-U.S. based company has reported a plunge in profits by 47 percent. The company is connecting this decline on a change to production methods and is confident of a turnaround.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, in signalling a 47 per cent drop in profits for the first quarter of 2019, says that despite the large drop the company is confident that that its changes in production and the new models that will be produced will soon put the firm back on track. By the end of 2019, Fiat is expecting to meet its full-year profit targets.
In terms of Fiat's latest financial performance, net profits tumbled to 508 million euros ($763 million), according to CBC News. This was down from 951 million euros for the same quarter in 2018. The company also notes that its net revenue dropped five per cent to 24.5 billion euros ($36.8 billion).
The Financial Times reports that global vehicle sales fell 14 per cent to 1 million vehicles, with a slowdown in every one of the company’s regions. Fiat's brands include Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Alfa Romeo and Maserati.
The changes to manufacturing that Fiat have been undertaking are designed to meet new vehicle emissions rules (an average emissions limit of 95g per kilometer in the U.S). To meet the requirements, Fiat are to purchase credits from Tesla in order to help it hit carbon dioxide goals and avoid large fines in both the U.S. and Europe. The cost of doing this is around 1.8 billion euros. In other words, as Digital Journal's Ken Hanly reports, Fiat will pay Tesla for the right to count Tesla electric vehicles as part of its fleet of cars.
With the new models, Fiat is setting out to produce its own cleaner vehicles, as well as hybrid and pure electric models. The Tesla credits off-set is designed to give more time for these car models to be developed and get to market, with the additional hope that consumer buying of electric vehicles picks up.
More about Fiat chrysler, Car manufacturers, Manufacturing, Vehicles
More news from
Latest News
Top News
North Korea fires short-range 'projectiles' into sea: Seoul
Omaha's 'Woodstock for Capitalists' celebrates Buffett
Scott Pruitt fails to stop Indiana's move to renewable energy
Formula E, EV racing lost about $29 million last year
The macabre puzzle of piecing together victims at Sri Lanka morgue
Skopje gears up for papal visit to Mother Teresa's hometown
Cabin crew, bodyguard, Thai queen: Suthida's meteoric rise
Russia's increasing influence in Cuba stirs ghost of Cold War
Sri Lanka attack mastermind used chatrooms to sway suicide bombers
New treatment fully suppresses HIV infection