COVID-19: How companies are shifting to meet new demands

Companies are innovating in the time of coronavirus, both to survive and to divert available resources towards supporting medical and health services. Some key examples are presented in this article.
Handbags to medical masks
Unshattered
An organization that trains and employs women fighting addiction
has moved from creating and selling handbags out of recycled materials to making masks
to help support hospitals under the strain of coronavirus. Founded by former IBM executive, Kelly Lyndgaard in Dutchess County, New York, Unshattered
has worked with more than 100 women in various stages of overcoming addiction, homelessness and criminal behavior. Before closing their doors last week to help combat the spread of coronavirus, they realized they could do more. The team is sewing more than 1,000 masks which will be donated to various hospitals throughout New York City and raising funds to continue their efforts. Kelly is available for interviews.
Vera Bradley
Iconic lifestyle brand Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, known for designing handbags and luggage, is putting workers’ skills to use to produce face masks and “wearables”
for medical professionals in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company not only spoke with hospitals to understand how to make the masks and ensure they’re functional but is making the masks with distinctive Vera Bradley patterns with comfort in mind. The Vera Bradley team is excited to help in an impactful way rather than sitting on the sidelines. Possible interviews upon request.
Prosthetic limbs to face shields
Unlimited Tomorrow
A startup that builds prosthetic limbs at a fraction of the cost using 3D printing, is producing 1,000 face shields for Nuvance Health. Founder Easton LaChappelle has said
he hopes to not only help by producing the face shields, but by using the opportunity to hire on residents who are being laid off in the midst of the pandemic. Easton is available for interviews.
Air filters to medical masks
Second Nature
Located in Raleigh, North Carolina, Second Nature started as an air filter subscription service – but now, it’s pivoting to create hospital face masks
. When the company was contacted by a hospital that was out of masks the company’s co-founder, Thad Tarkington, said their team rallied quickly to respond to the need. The company has enough supplies to make about 800,000 masks right now – however, it will soon repurpose an entire manufacturing line that could be able to produce nearly two million a month.
Sports equipment to face shields
Cascade Maverik Lacrosse
A sports helmet company out of Exeter, NH has the company mantra ‘passion to protect’. With the national shortages of medical masks and shields, they have shifted from protecting heads to healthcare workers by producing 2,000 face shields a day
. Health care facilities, first responders and government agencies can request face shields on their website. Win Fream, Sr. Director of Product Design and Development is available for interviews.
Rogue Fitness
The Columbus, OH-based manufacturer makes sporting equipment, but now it's hiring 100 additional workers and shifting its manufacturing production to medical supplies
, including surgical masks, gowns, shields and ventilators. The company purchased three industrial 3D printers to make the supplies. The company has been supporting local restaurants by placing big orders for Rogue Fitness employees for at least two weeks, and unused meals are distributed to the neighborhood. Possible interviews upon request.
Laundry detergent to hand sanitizer
Proctor & Gamble
Out of Cincinnati, has installed production lines for sanitizers in manufacturing sites globally to create hand sanitizer and more recently, face masks. When fully operational, P&G will be producing more than 45,000 liters per week
of hand sanitizer in addition to mask production and community support globally. Possible interviews upon request.
Trade Show Setups to Hygiene Stations
High Point, NC Company Uses Trade Show Blueprints to Make COVID-19 Testing Stations: As the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to increase, High Point, NC-based Holt Marketing Environments is transitioning from manufacturing trade show setups to building temporary fast-build screening stations
, infection control kiosks and hygiene stations to help
healthcare facilities test, assess and quarantine patients safely and efficiently. Holt Marketing Environment’s temporary structures, which can be built in less than one week, are being manufactured by the hundreds to help combat COVID-19 across the nation.