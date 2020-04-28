Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Businesses face unprecedented uncertainty over the short-to-medium term. This makes the collection and analysis of data, as close to real-time as possible, more essential than ever. A CEO outlines how and why this matters. Van de Maele began by examining the importance of understanding and quickly interpreting data: “The impact of the global pandemic highlights how organizations must have a 360-degree view of their data. It’s now more important than ever that organizations implement and maintain effective data workflows. Many organizations are focused on the idea of trusted data, which is a core tenet for us.” This means, Van de Maele explains, it is important to use verified data: “There is a lot of misinformation and distrust, and companies need to know what data is being used, where it came from and when it was last updated to feel confident using that data to make decisions.” The use of data is a two-way process, not just internal to the business but also to meet the needs of clients. Van de Maele explains: “Customers are telling us that their need for data has increased. They are using data to tackle many new challenges in this environment.” As an example: “Customers in higher education…have been using our platform to answer questions that weren’t being asked before. They want to help pinpoint where someone may have been infected and where they’ve traveled on campus, and we have been helping by looking at all of the data around card swipes and activity.” Van de Maele also notes that businesses must see data analysis as a two-way process, stating "We're hearing from customers that there is an urgency for better collaboration. Most companies are now managing a fully remote work culture for the first time in their history. We aren’t able to meet in person or stop by a colleague’s desk with a question, and if you’re looking for data that isn’t easy to find or access that can be a burden. Tools that enable knowledge sharing and collaboration across teams and locations are absolutely necessary." To understand why a data-driven approach is important, Digital Journal linked up with Felix Van de Maele , Co-Founder and CEO of Collibra , a data intelligence company.Van de Maele began by examining the importance of understanding and quickly interpreting data: “The impact of the global pandemic highlights how organizations must have a 360-degree view of their data. It’s now more important than ever that organizations implement and maintain effective data workflows. Many organizations are focused on the idea of trusted data, which is a core tenet for us.”This means, Van de Maele explains, it is important to use verified data: “There is a lot of misinformation and distrust, and companies need to know what data is being used, where it came from and when it was last updated to feel confident using that data to make decisions.”The use of data is a two-way process, not just internal to the business but also to meet the needs of clients. Van de Maele explains: “Customers are telling us that their need for data has increased. They are using data to tackle many new challenges in this environment.”As an example: “Customers in higher education…have been using our platform to answer questions that weren’t being asked before. They want to help pinpoint where someone may have been infected and where they’ve traveled on campus, and we have been helping by looking at all of the data around card swipes and activity.”Van de Maele also notes that businesses must see data analysis as a two-way process, stating "We're hearing from customers that there is an urgency for better collaboration. Most companies are now managing a fully remote work culture for the first time in their history. We aren’t able to meet in person or stop by a colleague’s desk with a question, and if you’re looking for data that isn’t easy to find or access that can be a burden. Tools that enable knowledge sharing and collaboration across teams and locations are absolutely necessary." More about Data, CEO, Business, data driven Data CEO Business data driven