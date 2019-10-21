By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Beyond Meat Inc. and Dunkin' Donuts announced the rollout of a sandwich featuring the company’s plant-based sausage nationwide at more than 9,000 Dunkin' restaurants nationwide, beginning November 6. Beyond Meat is already on the menu at TGI Fridays nationwide and in regional fast-food chains like Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco. Beyond Meats' biggest competitor, Impossible Foods, snagged a big win earlier this year when its plant-based Whopper landed in some 7,000 U.S. Burger Kings. Dunkin' Donuts is moving away from emphasizing its donuts and putting it on coffee and other beverages. Asdino (CC BY-SA 3.0) The biggest unknown in the equation is what will McDonald's do? The big prize, according to Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain owned by Restaurant Brands International, pulled Beyond’s sausages and burgers from its menu in every province except Ontario and British Columbia in September. Shares of Dunkin’, which has a market value of $6.3 billion, are up 18 percent this year. The stock of rival Starbucks, valued at $103 billion, is up 33 percent in the same time period. Dunkin originally planned to roll out the Beyond Meat Faux-sausage sandwich in January 2020, however, after a test-run at 163 Dunkin' locations in Manhattan over the last three months, the Beyond Sausage sandwich, which comes with egg and cheese, was the number two selling sandwich in Manhattan locations, lagging behind only the bacon, egg and cheese bagel, the company said Monday, reports CNBC. Beyond Meat shares gained as much as 3.3 percent in New York over the announcement. However, the competition is going to get harsh. Restaurants are lining up non-meat menu items as Americans warm to patties and sausages that mimic the flavors and textures of the real thing but are made with plants.Beyond Meat is already on the menu at TGI Fridays nationwide and in regional fast-food chains like Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco. Beyond Meats' biggest competitor, Impossible Foods, snagged a big win earlier this year when its plant-based Whopper landed in some 7,000 U.S. Burger Kings.The biggest unknown in the equation is what will McDonald's do? The big prize, according to BNN Bloomberg, is landing on McDonald's U.S., menu, and right now, it is anybody's guess. The fast-food giant selected Beyond Meat for a plant-based burger test in Canada but is staying silent on its 14,000 locations in the U.S.Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain owned by Restaurant Brands International, pulled Beyond’s sausages and burgers from its menu in every province except Ontario and British Columbia in September.Shares of Dunkin’, which has a market value of $6.3 billion, are up 18 percent this year. The stock of rival Starbucks, valued at $103 billion, is up 33 percent in the same time period. Beyond Meat , shares were at $109.85 - down 0.15 percent at 1:00 p.m. EDT October 21, 2019. More about Dunkin' Donuts, beyond meat, sausage samdwich, Impossible Foods, natianally Dunkin Donuts beyond meat sausage samdwich Impossible Foods natianally