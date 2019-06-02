Ben & Jerry's aims for CBD-infused ice cream — that's 'groovy'

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Everyone knows that Ben & Jerry's is a fan of all things groovy — think Half Baked and Dave Matthews Band Magic Brownies. The FDA currently forbids adding CBD to food and beverages, but the iconic ice cream maker can't wait to join the new food trend. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) forbids the use of cannabidiol 0r CBD in food and beverages as well as in dietary supplements without its approval. Needless to say, this hasn't stopped businesses in some states and cities from enacting their own conflicting regulations dealing with CBD-infused food and drinks, notes Ben & Jerry's is keeping its fingers crossed on the outcome of the “I was happy to see the FDA’s willingness to hear public comment and acknowledged the need for a more defined regulatory framework. But, [the FDA] was unable to provide any immediate timeline or path forward for this framework," she said. Ben & Jerry’s submitted a comment to support the legalization, an "important step" in the process of legalizing CBD, said FDA Commissioner, Dr. Ned Sharpless. "We hope that this meeting, and the comments submitted to our public docket, will help us as we try to approach this issue in an informed way,” Ben & Jerry's Chasing a trend is not enough CBD-infused foods and beverages are going to be a very big deal in the near future. And this is a trending issue because CBD derived from hemp does not get users "high." Ben & Jerry's is open to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it’s legalized at the federal level. “We’re doing this for our fans,” said Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy., However, because Ben & Jerry's has embraced sustainability and environmental consciousness, they intend to continue the practice with their CBD-infused ice cream. By using high-quality, sustainably-sourced ingredients, we support our linked prosperity model, ensuring that everyone involved with making our flavors — from the cocoa farmers to the Scoop Shop scoopers — is positively impacted," the company says.