Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralian state government invests in bitcoin startup

Listen | Print
By Lisa Cumming     2 hours ago in Business
Australia's Queensland state government has announced a new partnership with TravelbyBit, a startup that helps travel businesses accept cryptocurrency payments.
The Queensland government announced Wednesday that it had entered into a partnership with TravelbyBit in an effort to sell more travel experiences online using cryptocurrency payments.
The company is one of 70 that will receive a grant part from the more than AUD$8.3 million pot in government funding under the Ignite Ideas program.
“Tourism is one of Queensland’s most important industries. TravelbyBit has devised a clever way to make it easier for visitors to our state to pay for their purchases with a growing number of local businesses accepting cryptocurrency payments,” said Kate Jones, the government Innovation Minister, in the press release announcing the partnership.
According to Jones, TravelbyBit is focusing on making it easier for tourists to book holidays in cities like Bundaberg, just off Queensland's coast.
The company currently accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum, NEM (XEM) and plans on accepting Binance Coin in the future.
More about Australia, Queensland, bitcoin, Startup, TravelbyBit
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Australian state government invests in bitcoin startup
McDonald's issues MacCoins for 50th anniversary of Big Mac
Review: This country artist covers Jason Aldean, outdoes original song Special
Seven sent to hospitals after pipeline explosions in Texas
Glamour girl turned duchess: Meghan tones down
Battle lines drawn in the fight over net neutrality
California wildfires — A 'new normal' into uncharted territory
Yemeni blacksmiths transform shrapnel into heirlooms
Who built Stonehenge? Cremation ashes yield clues
Art of cinema comes alive in basement of Iraq aficionado