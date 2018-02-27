Aurora Cannabis signs deal to supply Shoppers Drug Mart

Email
article imageAurora Cannabis signs deal to supply Shoppers Drug Mart

By Karen Graham     10 hours ago in Business
Edmonton - Aurora Cannabis Inc announced on Tuesday the Company has entered into an agreement to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart,
The agreement to be a medical marijuana supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart is subject to approval by Health Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, Aurora Cannabis will supply Shoppers Drug Mart with Aurora branded medical cannabis products.
Because current Canadian regulations restrict the sale of medical marijuana in retail pharmacies, it is expected the Aurora products will be sold online, according to the press release.
"The Shoppers and Aurora brands are trusted to deliver high-quality products and excellent customer service," said Terry Booth, CEO. "Partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's largest pharmacy retailer, is yet another validation of the scale and maturity of our company, and of the demand for Aurora's medical cannabis.
The Shoppers Drug Mart agreement is just the latest deal they have signed. The pharmacy's parent company, Loblaw Companies Ltd. has also signed agreements with licensed medical marijuana producers Aphria, MedReleaf, and Tilray. Loblaw applied for a license to sell medical marijuana in October 2016, according to CTV News.
Booth said that through its wholly owned subsidiary Pedanios, "Aurora already supplies a network of more than 2,000 pharmacies in Germany, and this strategic relationship with Shoppers will further expand our market presence and profile as one of the world's leading medical cannabis brands."
More about aurora cannabis, Shoppers drug mart, Medical Marijuana, Health canada, Canada
 
