Coronavirus has disrupted the world of work. A new report finds that 84 percent of managers believe they are giving employees the support they need. However, the responses from employees are not necessarily in tune with this view.

The new survey comes from 15Five. The research has found that just 69 percent of employees feel their managers are giving them the support they need in the pandemic (relatively to the 84 percent of managers polled who said they were giving the right amount of support).

In terms of what employees want managers to be doing are behaviours around regular communication, such as frequent check-ins. This includes one-to-one meetings. Of employees that have at least weekly one-on-ones with their managers, 82 percent of employees feel their managers are giving them the support they need in these unprecedented times.

In contrast, only 66 percent of employees with less frequent one-on-ones report to feeling adequately supported by their managers. Those who have more regular meetings are also able to express their workplace issues. The report finds that 83 percent of employees with weekly one-on-ones indicate they are more comfortable bringing up problems and tough issues with their managers. This is compared with 72 percent of employees who are less comfortable raising personal matters.

Another important factor is motivation, especially for those employees working at home. With this, 73 percent of employees that meet weekly with their managers are motivated to go above and beyond in their role. This contrasted with the 64 percent of workers, who said they are motivated, but who do not receive regular meetings.

A further advantage is with understanding the dynamics of the firm. With regard to this, 85 percent of employees with weekly one-on-ones have a stronger understanding of their own and company goals.

According to 15Five's Chief Culture Officer, Shane Metcalf frequent one-on-ones are integral in solving the support gap between managers and employees. These work best when managers are provided with the structure to run productive one-on-one meetings with their employees. His views is that this form of meeting can have a positive impact on the whole culture of the organization.