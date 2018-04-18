Amazon cuts deal with Best Buy and expands reach globally

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Amazon announced on Wednesday it is expanding its dominance globally by giving overseas customers access to more than 45 million items via its app. The online retail giant is also teaming with rival Best Buy on new Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Amazon.com Inc.'s Jeff Bezos Amazon is accepting payment in 25 currencies but plans to expand its support for both more currencies and languages in the coming months. Amazon is also offering different shipping options and delivery speeds. Additionally, besides the purchase price and shipping costs, Amazon’s international store will also Actually, international shopping has been available on Amazon's U.S. website, but The international rollout of Amazon into Brazil may be easier said than done. With over 200 million people, Brazil is Latin America's largest economy and is showing signs of already becoming a battlefield for the e-commerce industry. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, one of Amazon's rivals, has been trying to get in on the ground floor with imports into Brazil for a number of years, according to Reuters, but has not met with a lot of success. Amazon Customers in the U.S. will be able to buy the devices this summer, while Canadian customers will be able to purchase them later this year. Customers will be able to buy the TVs in Best Buy stores, on the consumer electronics retailer's website, and from Best Buy as a third-party seller on Amazon. And as an added attraction, users will be able to use Alexa and Echo with the TVs. According to Fortune , the tech giant has launched a new international shopping feature that will allow people in several countries to buy more than 45 million products from its U.S. marketplace.Amazon.com Inc.'s "International Shopping" will be available through a mobile browser or app and goods will be shipped globally from the United States. There are six languages currently available to choose from, including Spanish, English, Chinese, Brazilian, Portuguese, and German.Amazon is accepting payment in 25 currencies but plans to expand its support for both more currencies and languages in the coming months. Amazon is also offering different shipping options and delivery speeds. Additionally, besides the purchase price and shipping costs, Amazon’s international store will also estimate duty costs for customers to import their desired products to their respective countries.Actually, international shopping has been available on Amazon's U.S. website, but Reuters is reporting the new services will ease the whole shopping process for customers.The international rollout of Amazon into Brazil may be easier said than done. With over 200 million people, Brazil is Latin America's largest economy and is showing signs of already becoming a battlefield for the e-commerce industry. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, one of Amazon's rivals, has been trying to get in on the ground floor with imports into Brazil for a number of years, according to Reuters, but has not met with a lot of success. CBC Canada is reporting that Amazon's partnership with Best Buy will bring the new Fire TV Edition smart TVs to consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Best Buy will roll out more than ten 4K and HD Fire TV Edition models from Insignia and Toshiba.Customers in the U.S. will be able to buy the devices this summer, while Canadian customers will be able to purchase them later this year. Customers will be able to buy the TVs in Best Buy stores, on the consumer electronics retailer's website, and from Best Buy as a third-party seller on Amazon.And as an added attraction, users will be able to use Alexa and Echo with the TVs. More about Amazon, Best buy, international reach, expanded customer base, Fire TV Edition smart TVs Amazon Best buy international reach expanded customer ba... Fire TV Edition smar...