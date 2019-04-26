Email
article imageAccellerate announces program for Canadian women in tech

Listen | Print
By Digital Journal Staff     38 mins ago in Business
Connection Silicon Valley is hosting its next Accellerate women’s program to boost connections between Canada’s incredible female founders and tech leaders and the collaborative community of Silicon Valley.
Accellerate hopes to break through the glass ceiling by making meaningful connections for Canadian women in tech with Silicon Valley's innovative community. By supporting female founders and women in tech, and empower them to scale their efforts, Accellerate hopes to drive economic growth and bring foreign investment to Canadian companies.
The group will be hosting its third women’s program during the week of June 17th, and will include the following curated events:
-One week packed with private one-on-one mentoring sessions, roundtables, workshops, feedback sessions with investors, and a -public panel discussion.
-Private invite only dinner with your Cohort and Connectors in the Valley.
-Startup Showcase with Silicon Valley investors.
-A combination of speaker sessions including Best Practices from Successful Founders; How VC's Structure Deals, Negotiating Term Sheets and What Successful Founders Learned from Failure, and much more.
Previous speakers include Heather Kernahan, President North America at Hotwire and Michele Perras, former General Manager at Pivotal Software.
Applications for the program open on April 25th and close on May 10th. The selection and announcement of the final Cohort will be on May 15th. Head to the Accellerate page to apply!
