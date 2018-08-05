Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageA startup that sells no branded products raised $240 million

Listen | Print
By Lisa Cumming     44 mins ago in Business
A startup that sells unbranded products recently announced a $240 million Series C round. Brandless, the company, sells household staples for $3 each.
Brandless announced the Series C funding round Tuesday. The SoftBank Vision Fund, a multi-national holding company, led the round. Sherpa Capital, Redpoint, New Enterprise Associates, and GV each participated.
"The Vision Fund was built for Brandless," writes Brandless co-founder Tina Sharkey. "They invest in companies and world-changing ideas enabled by data and technology."
What they offer
On their website Brandless has over 300 products and offers customers everything from dish soap to granola to night cream.
Customer feedback
They also have quite a few ringing endorsements on social media from satisfied customers.
Looking forward
The company was founded in 2016 by Ido Leffler and Sharkey, it launched in July 2017.
As for what they'll do with the new funding, Leffler and Sharkey wrote that they plan on using the money to keep pushing towards their vision of changing how people consume by offering a curated selection of goods at low prices.
"In SoftBank, we found partners who truly believe that Brandless is a new kind of company. One that is built for profit & purpose; a community that believes better should not cost more," the duo writes in a company blog post. "We can invest more in data science and technology and create even more products and categories inspired by YOU."
More about brandless, Startup, Funding, Vc, Venture capital
More news from
Latest News
Top News
The lightning Russia-Georgia war
European losers in new Iranian sanctions game
Melania Trump praises LeBron James after president's insult
Russia used lessons from Georgia war in Ukraine conflict
How far can Venezuela go in raising price of world's cheapest gas?
Film-maker talks about Greek youth documentary 'Freedom Besieged' Special
Twenty dead in WWII vintage plane crash in Switzerland
Dan Romano to host benefit show for Farmingdale Fire Department
Op-Ed: Mondo Duplantis is the 'One to Watch' at European Championships
As sanctions bite, where next for Trump's Iran strategy