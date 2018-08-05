Brandless
announced the Series C funding round
Tuesday. The SoftBank Vision Fund, a multi-national holding company, led the round. Sherpa Capital, Redpoint, New Enterprise Associates, and GV each participated.
"The Vision Fund was built for Brandless," writes Brandless co-founder Tina Sharkey
. "They invest in companies and world-changing ideas enabled by data and technology."
What they offer
On their website Brandless has over 300 products and offers customers everything from dish soap to granola to night cream.
Customer feedback
They also have quite a few ringing endorsements on social media from satisfied customers.
Looking forward
The company was founded in 2016
by Ido Leffler and Sharkey, it launched in July 2017.
As for what they'll do with the new funding, Leffler and Sharkey wrote that they plan on using the money to keep pushing towards their vision
of changing how people consume by offering a curated selection of goods at low prices.
"In SoftBank, we found partners who truly believe that Brandless is a new kind of company. One that is built for profit & purpose; a community that believes better should not cost more," the duo writes in a company blog post
. "We can invest more in data science and technology and create even more products and categories inspired by YOU."